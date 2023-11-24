close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Nov 24, 2023 10:06 AM IST

This week, we’re cheering the Poo of the past, learning about speed selling, prepping for Lollapalooza and wondering about American baby names

This week, we’re

Model Suki Waterhouse and wizard/vampire/Batman Robert Pattinson have announced that they’re having a baby.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, sass and all, is back on Koffee With Karan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, sass and all, is back on Koffee With Karan. She and Alia Bhatt team up for what we expected to be a snore fest, given Bebo’s boring responses last season. But she’s back, taking digs at KJo, owning her devil-may-care attitude again. Never change, Poo.

Netflix’s The Railway Men reduces 1984’s Bhopal Gas Tragedy to tragedy-porn.
Because 1984’s Bhopal Gas Tragedy, in which a deadly gas seeped from the Union Carbide pesticide factory, killing thousands as they slept, is bad enough. Netflix’s The Railway Men reduces it to tragedy-porn, piling on weepfests and superfluous subplots. Swim through pain, don’t drown in it.

Influencer @Zheng.Xiang_Xiang made $13.7 million, selling 10 million items.
Rapid Livestream Selling (holding up hundreds of products for a few seconds each to promote them) is a thing. And influencer @Zheng.Xiang_Xiang, with over 531 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese video app, is queen of the thing. Last week, she made $13.7 million, selling 10 million items. Capitalism has peaked? Not in China.

Almost 20 years since they hankered for a White Castle burger, Harold and Kumar are back.
Almost 20 years since they hankered for a White Castle burger, Harold and Kumar are teaming up for their third adventure. Hooray for good stoner-buddy comedy. Can they top getting locked up in Guantánamo Bay, running into coked-out Neil Patrick Harris, riding cheetahs, and of course, the sweet, sweet satisfaction of that first bite of a burger?

