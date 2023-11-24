The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re Model Suki Waterhouse and wizard/vampire/Batman Robert Pattinson have announced that they’re having a baby.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, sass and all, is back on Koffee With Karan. She and Alia Bhatt team up for what we expected to be a snore fest, given Bebo’s boring responses last season. But she’s back, taking digs at KJo, owning her devil-may-care attitude again. Never change, Poo.

Because 1984’s Bhopal Gas Tragedy, in which a deadly gas seeped from the Union Carbide pesticide factory, killing thousands as they slept, is bad enough. Netflix’s The Railway Men reduces it to tragedy-porn, piling on weepfests and superfluous subplots. Swim through pain, don’t drown in it.

Rapid Livestream Selling (holding up hundreds of products for a few seconds each to promote them) is a thing. And influencer @Zheng.Xiang_Xiang, with over 531 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese video app, is queen of the thing. Last week, she made $13.7 million, selling 10 million items. Capitalism has peaked? Not in China.

Almost 20 years since they hankered for a White Castle burger, Harold and Kumar are teaming up for their third adventure. Hooray for good stoner-buddy comedy. Can they top getting locked up in Guantánamo Bay, running into coked-out Neil Patrick Harris, riding cheetahs, and of course, the sweet, sweet satisfaction of that first bite of a burger?