The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Clapping for one. Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista has a fresh take on staying single. She isn’t interested in dating or sleeping with anyone anymore, she says, because “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing”. Well, of all the reasons, that one has our hearts. From where we stand, the “I don’t want to hear…” could be a series. …chewing, sighing, complaining about work. Love is love, but oh the joys of a table, bathtub or mattress for one.

