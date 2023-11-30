close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Nov 30, 2023 11:37 PM IST

This week we’re clapping for one, reminiscing with Westlife, retiring the twinkle, proposing no Pokémon, and puzzled by a new tune

Clapping for one. Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista has a fresh take on staying single. She isn’t interested in dating or sleeping with anyone anymore, she says, because “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing”. Well, of all the reasons, that one has our hearts. From where we stand, the “I don’t want to hear…” could be a series. …chewing, sighing, complaining about work. Love is love, but oh the joys of a table, bathtub or mattress for one.

