The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
Feb 08, 2024 10:39 PM IST
Elmo's innocent tweet asking how everyone is doing has led to a flood of worries from responders, reminding us of the importance of communication. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is causing speculation, and Pat McGrath's makeup looks at Maison Margiela's show have gone viral. A Reddit thread wonders why scientists haven't engineered larger rice grains, and the Rubik's Cube is turning 50 in May.
