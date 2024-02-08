 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Feb 08, 2024 10:39 PM IST

Elmo's innocent tweet asking how everyone is doing has led to a flood of worries from responders, reminding us of the importance of communication. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is causing speculation, and Pat McGrath's makeup looks at Maison Margiela's show have gone viral. A Reddit thread wonders why scientists haven't engineered larger rice grains, and the Rubik's Cube is turning 50 in May.

This week, we’re

Thousands of responders trauma-dumped their worries on Elmo’s X account last week.
Thousands of responders trauma-dumped their worries on Elmo’s X account last week.
Kelsey Taylor Pomeroy (@KelseWhatElse) is confused when Kelce-Taylor updates play on the radio.
Kelsey Taylor Pomeroy (@KelseWhatElse) is confused when Kelce-Taylor updates play on the radio.
Make-up artist Pat McGrath airbrushed peel-off masks over made-up faces for this viral look.
Make-up artist Pat McGrath airbrushed peel-off masks over made-up faces for this viral look.
The Rubiks Cube turns 50 in May.
The Rubiks Cube turns 50 in May.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On