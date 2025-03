Keeping our jobs.Shah Rukh Khan’s IIFA performance was an everything bagel. He looked ripped at 60 as he danced to Dard-e-Disco. He still has chemistry with Madhuri Dixit. He was fully present. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor struggle to act in Nadaaniyan. No wonder Boomers are still working. Gen Z doesn’t want to!

Shah Rukh Khan is our OG hero. Gen Z stars can’t compete. (INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRK)