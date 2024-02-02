The curated closet: The only 2024 style guide you need

Hold on to those skinny jeans (or don’t). Roll up those T-shirt sleeves (if they still have sleeves). Crop the cropped top even higher (it’s a bra now!). Rethink every wardrobe staple. It’s 2024 and fashion gurus are changing the rules again. Here are some of the biggest trends.

Oversized shirts will continue to be a trend-setting choice. (Photographed by Ana Margarita Flores; styling and creative direction by Jahnavi Sharma)