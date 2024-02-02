 The curated closet: The only 2024 style guide you need - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The curated closet: The only 2024 style guide you need

The curated closet: The only 2024 style guide you need

ByArshia Dhar
Feb 02, 2024 08:18 AM IST

High- and low-rise jeans. Breezy fits. Big bags. Sneakers with everything. More denim. Here’s how we’re playing it casual in 2024

Hold on to those skinny jeans (or don’t). Roll up those T-shirt sleeves (if they still have sleeves). Crop the cropped top even higher (it’s a bra now!). Rethink every wardrobe staple. It’s 2024 and fashion gurus are changing the rules again. Here are some of the biggest trends.

Oversized shirts will continue to be a trend-setting choice. (Photographed by Ana Margarita Flores; styling and creative direction by Jahnavi Sharma)
Oversized shirts will continue to be a trend-setting choice. (Photographed by Ana Margarita Flores; styling and creative direction by Jahnavi Sharma)
Easygoing, utility-driven shirts and T-shirts are in. (Photographed by Ana Margarita Flores; styling and creative direction by Jahnavi Sharma)
Easygoing, utility-driven shirts and T-shirts are in. (Photographed by Ana Margarita Flores; styling and creative direction by Jahnavi Sharma)
Structured and collared shirts, and pleated flared pants are timeless. (Cilver)
Structured and collared shirts, and pleated flared pants are timeless. (Cilver)
Cleaner lines, more structured silhouettes, and therefore, an upswing in tailored fits will dominate. (Cilver)
Cleaner lines, more structured silhouettes, and therefore, an upswing in tailored fits will dominate. (Cilver)
Being covered in brand logos was a trend in the late ‘90s, but it’s no longer in vogue. (with n./Sarang Gupta; Prateek Verma)
Being covered in brand logos was a trend in the late ‘90s, but it’s no longer in vogue. (with n./Sarang Gupta; Prateek Verma)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On