The lazy person’s workout: Put your gym on your screen
Feb 23, 2024 10:20 AM IST
Flee zombies, fight a buddy remotely, pedal past dinos or hear about how the pros train, while you work up a sweat. Here are some tech hacks for the exercise averse
Doggedly lazy folks have probably figured out that the thing they’ll lose with a gym subscription is not kilos, it’s money. Doggedly lazy folks tend to be glued to their screens. But doggedly lazy folks also know that they need to get fit. Might there be a collab somewhere? Tech seems to think so.
Share this article