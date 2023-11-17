They twinkle, but they trip: Why putting celebs on a pedestal is a bad idea
Nov 17, 2023 08:00 AM IST
Put any celebrity on a pedestal, and they’ll eventually start to wobble. Can fans really separate bad behaviour from being human?
Oh Lizzo! The singer, at her heaviest, was said to weigh about 140 kilos. Yet, she showed off those curves on the red carpet, wearing customised gowns, carrying micro designer bags, giving Instagrammers new makeup looks every week. She could do no wrong.
Are celebrities really that terrible? Or are they just human, wobbling on their pedestal every now and then?
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
- Topics
- Lizzo
- Singer
- Ariana Grande