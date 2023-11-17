close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / They twinkle, but they trip: Why putting celebs on a pedestal is a bad idea

They twinkle, but they trip: Why putting celebs on a pedestal is a bad idea

BySneha Krishnan
Nov 17, 2023 08:00 AM IST

Put any celebrity on a pedestal, and they’ll eventually start to wobble. Can fans really separate bad behaviour from being human?

Oh Lizzo! The singer, at her heaviest, was said to weigh about 140 kilos. Yet, she showed off those curves on the red carpet, wearing customised gowns, carrying micro designer bags, giving Instagrammers new makeup looks every week. She could do no wrong.

In 2022, fans cancelled Ned Fulmer (far left) of the Try Guys, after he had an affair with an associate producer. He was fired too.
In 2022, fans cancelled Ned Fulmer (far left) of the Try Guys, after he had an affair with an associate producer. He was fired too.
Singer Lizzo lost over 150,000 Instagram followers after two dancers sued her for weight-shaming them and creating a hostile work environment. (Getty Images)
Singer Lizzo lost over 150,000 Instagram followers after two dancers sued her for weight-shaming them and creating a hostile work environment. (Getty Images)

Are celebrities really that terrible? Or are they just human, wobbling on their pedestal every now and then?

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out