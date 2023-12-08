Top shots: How girlbosses are changing TV for the better

Virgin, vixen, vamp. Mother, muse, martyr. Banshee, boss lady, bitch. If women on screen tend to look like cardboard cutouts – lacking depth and individuality – it is largely because no one has cared to present them as they really are. Most women work in front of the camera, rather than behind it. But over the past few years, viewers have noticed the start of a change, from glitzy to gritty.

Meet four women fighting to create shows and series that both men and women can be proud of.