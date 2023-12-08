close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Top shots: How girlbosses are changing TV for the better

Top shots: How girlbosses are changing TV for the better

ByUrvee Modwel
Dec 08, 2023 06:16 AM IST

Women are calling the shots at more TV studios and networks. The result? Stories that fight stereotypes, punch up the patriarchy, and let women characters break away from silly old binaries. See how they’re getting it done

Virgin, vixen, vamp. Mother, muse, martyr. Banshee, boss lady, bitch. If women on screen tend to look like cardboard cutouts – lacking depth and individuality – it is largely because no one has cared to present them as they really are. Most women work in front of the camera, rather than behind it. But over the past few years, viewers have noticed the start of a change, from glitzy to gritty.

Meet four women fighting to create shows and series that both men and women can be proud of.
Khanna has been with Lionsgate India since 2021.
Khanna has produced shows such as The Test Case and Mission Over Mars [for Alt Balaji] and Bombay Begums, Trial by Fire and Tooth Pari [for Netflix].
Pandey moved to Zee5 in 2021.
Pandey aims for scripts that break stereotypes. Saas Bahu Achaar, a TVF show on Zee 5 greenlit by Pandey has Amruta Subhash play the protagonist, who is from a lower class, is illiterate and going through a divorce because her husband is in love with somebody else.
At Fremantle India, Bhola takes pride in the fact that women don’t just populate several departments, they also head them.
Bhola has spearheaded shows such as Indian Idol and India’s Got Talent.
Marathe joined Netflix in 2020, and co-founded her entertainment company with Rohit Vedprakash in 2022.
Marathe says, “I don’t know if a man is ever going to be able to write a script like Thappad.”
