News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weave changed! Meet two designers who are giving tradition a sexy makeover

Weave changed! Meet two designers who are giving tradition a sexy makeover

BySneha Krishnan, Tanisha Saxena
Jan 18, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Kashmiri motifs on capes, kanjivaram in linen, kalamkari on wool. Two design houses are giving tradition a chic spin

Indian handicrafts always make the news. But two design houses have been getting the fashion world excited -- for different reasons. One has been working out new ways to make traditional crafts look sexy. The other is putting traditional weaves on the sexiest celebrities. Here’s how they do it.

Taroob’s Mughal Darbar shawl incorporates kalamkari on wool.
Taroob puts Kashmiri needlepoint on modern jumpsuits.
Taroob puts Kashmiri needlepoint on modern jumpsuits.
Taroob puts Kashmiri needlepoint on modern jumpsuits.
KH Radharaman’s brands control everything from yarn selection to marketing. He doesn’t advertise much either.
Radharaman's R&D has innovated on every Banarasi technique to improve on what looms usually produce.
Radharaman’s R&D has innovated on every Banarasi technique to improve on what looms usually produce.
Radharaman’s R&D has innovated on every Banarasi technique to improve on what looms usually produce.
