Weave changed! Meet two designers who are giving tradition a sexy makeover
Jan 18, 2024 06:32 PM IST
Kashmiri motifs on capes, kanjivaram in linen, kalamkari on wool. Two design houses are giving tradition a chic spin
Indian handicrafts always make the news. But two design houses have been getting the fashion world excited -- for different reasons. One has been working out new ways to make traditional crafts look sexy. The other is putting traditional weaves on the sexiest celebrities. Here’s how they do it.
