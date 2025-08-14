Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: A roar of approval

Following a legend is never easy. That’s the challenge facing the Lamborghini Temerario, which replaces the much-loved Huracán, a car whose naturally aspirated V10 engine became one of the great soundtracks of modern motoring. The Temerario is calmer, cleverer, and faster than the Huracán Technica.

The new car takes a different path. Gone is the old V10. In its place sits a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with three electric motors, which spin to a staggering 10,000rpm. On its own, the petrol engine produces 800hp; with the motors adding their punch, output rises to 920hp. This isn’t hybrid tech for fuel savings (though it can run for around 10km in EV mode) it’s there to make the car faster, sharper and more agile.

The performance figures are breathtaking: 0–100kph takes just 2.7 seconds, 0–200kph a little over 7, and it tops out at 343kph. There’s no lag, no hesitation, just an endless surge to that sky-high redline. The soundtrack is different too; less of the Huracán’s shrieking wail, more of a deep, guttural roar. Some may miss the old drama, but this new note has its own menace.

Despite all that power, the Temerario doesn’t scare you, even on a racetrack. Clever electronics keep you out of trouble and balance the car with uncanny precision. For those seeking thrills, there’s a Drift Mode, with three levels that allow you to enjoy gentle slides and full-blown drifts without letting you spin. Of course, you need an open place to indulge in these antics safely.

The car has more legroom, comfortable seats, and a fantastic sound system with seven speakers.

The massive carbon-ceramic brakes, with discs the size of dinner plates, shed speed ruthlessly. Lamborghini has also worked on everyday practicality. The Huracán was cramped. The Temerario offers more space and comfort. You even have cupholders (a first on a Lamborghini), a wireless charging tray and USB-C ports. The seats are genuinely comfortable and there’s a fantastic Sonus Faber sound system with seven speakers and 750W of power.

Why so much pampering for a car that is focused on driving thrills? Lamborghini says that it’s what customers want; one in three Lamborghini owners now drive their cars daily.

Visually, the Temarario is still low, wide and dramatic. But the face is smoother and less aggressive. They’ve dropped the Huracán’s angry Y-shaped daytime lights. Some will see it as losing a bit of its charm, but there is no doubt that the Temerario looks sensational from any angle.

At around ₹6 crore, it’s 50% more expensive than the Huracán Tecnica it replaces, and over 10 per cent pricier than Ferrari’s hybrid 296 GTB here — an even bigger gap than in most markets. It’s a bold statement, but Lamborghini is betting that its blend of extreme performance, daily usability and cutting-edge tech will justify the tag.

So, what is the Temerario? It’s not the wild, white-knuckle drama queen the Huracán was. It’s calmer, cleverer, faster. A supercar that’s happy to be driven hard and won’t punish you for it. Lamborghini has created a more complete, more capable machine, possibly its best yet.

From HT Brunch, Aug 16, 2025

