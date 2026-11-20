The Renault Duster is one of those cars that Indians once loved. It was tough, practical, fun to drive and, with its legendary diesel engine, incredibly economical. But when Renault brought the Duster back six months ago, the magic was missing. The petrol-only engine range did little to tempt loyalists.

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Now, Renault has pulled out what could be its trump card: the Duster Hybrid. And the biggest shock isn’t the tech, but the price. At ₹16.99 lakh, it costs far less than anyone expected. But is the car any good?

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In a word, it’s brilliant.

Unlike conventional hybrids that prioritise economy over performance, the Duster Hybrid delivers both. Its 1.8-litre petrol engine works with electric motors to produce a healthy 160hp, substantially more than hybrid rivals from Maruti and Toyota. The clever gearbox seamlessly juggles petrol and electric power.

Some frills have been cut, such as the advanced driver-assistance system and the 360-degree camera.

Press the accelerator and the Duster leaps forward with surprising enthusiasm. There’s an instant burst of electric power, followed by a strong surge from the petrol engine. It feels lively, responsive and genuinely enjoyable to drive. Unlike some hybrids that drone noisily when pushed, the Duster feels more like a conventional automatic, with smooth gear changes and a pleasing sense of acceleration. It’s impressive on the highway, cruising effortlessly and delivering a strong burst of power when overtaking. In fact, its relaxed, long-legged character is remarkably diesel-like, which should delight former Duster owners.

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{{^usCountry}} And then there’s the fuel economy. Renault claims an astonishing 29kpl, making it the most efficient SUV in its class. In city driving, we saw around 17kpl, and with a lighter foot, over 20kpl should be achievable. With a 50-litre tank, a range approaching 1,000km is possible. That’s the sort of range diesel lovers dream about. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And then there’s the fuel economy. Renault claims an astonishing 29kpl, making it the most efficient SUV in its class. In city driving, we saw around 17kpl, and with a lighter foot, over 20kpl should be achievable. With a 50-litre tank, a range approaching 1,000km is possible. That’s the sort of range diesel lovers dream about. {{/usCountry}}

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But what really makes the Duster special is how it rides and handles. Renault has always been good at suspension tuning. This Hybrid simply glides over broken roads potholes and bumps. Yet, show it a winding road and it feels sharp, confident and surprisingly entertaining. Few SUVs in this class strike such a balance between comfort and driving pleasure.

Inside, the lighter upholstery makes the cabin feel brighter. Build quality is good, and the seats are comfortable. However, the Duster isn’t particularly spacious in the back, especially compared to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The hybrid battery also eats into boot space, reducing it to 372 litres.

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The hybrid battery eats into boot space, reducing it to 372 litres.

There are other compromises. Renault has dropped some frills to achieve that sensational price. There’s no advanced driver-assistance system, no 360-degree camera and, disappointingly, no spare wheel as standard. Some controls are awkwardly placed too. But these shortcomings are easier to forgive when you consider what you’re getting for the money. The Duster Hybrid offers outstanding performance and arguably the best ride and handling in its class. Renault also backs it with a seven-year vehicle warranty and eight years on the battery.

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For buyers who enjoy driving but hate frequent visits to the petrol pump, this could be the perfect SUV. And for those who still mourn the demise of the diesel Duster, here’s a worthy replacement. It’s the comeback card Renault should have played from day one.

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2026

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