Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Just go with the floe

It’s 9.30am and the sun is just a faint orange glow above the snow-draped pine trees. Dawn is breaking, revealing the expanse of the pure white landscape slowly unfolding in front of us. It’s early February and we are at the edge of a frozen lake close to the small town of Muonio in Finland, some 160km north of the Arctic Circle. This spot will be our playground for three days. Our toys: The Audi RS4 Avant and the Audi e-tron GT.

The secret to smoothly pirouetting round the multiple tracks on ice is weight transfer.