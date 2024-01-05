Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Luxe cars for 2024

It’s a new year, and it promises to be more exciting than the one before. Yes, 2024 is set to see a slew of exciting new car launches that will led by, you guessed it, EVs. But, there’s enough on the menu for the regular petrolhead, who prefers old-fashioned internal combustion, and it’s not just SUVs. There are lots of sportscars and sedans to choose from. None of these are going to be cheap. At the turn of every year, cars become more expensive and less value for money. But looking at the way car sales continue to grow, buyers don’t seem to be complaining. Have money? Here are the top five cars to splurge on this year.

German car maker Mercedes will launch new sedans around Diwali 2024.