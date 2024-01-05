close_game
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Luxe cars for 2024

Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Luxe cars for 2024

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Jan 05, 2024

Big spenders are keenly tracking these luxury car launches. Sedan, SUV, electric, and fuel powered, they’ll be here soon

It’s a new year, and it promises to be more exciting than the one before. Yes, 2024 is set to see a slew of exciting new car launches that will led by, you guessed it, EVs. But, there’s enough on the menu for the regular petrolhead, who prefers old-fashioned internal combustion, and it’s not just SUVs. There are lots of sportscars and sedans to choose from. None of these are going to be cheap. At the turn of every year, cars become more expensive and less value for money. But looking at the way car sales continue to grow, buyers don’t seem to be complaining. Have money? Here are the top five cars to splurge on this year.

German car maker Mercedes will launch new sedans around Diwali 2024.
The next-gen 5-series will come, for the first time, with a long wheelbase to directly challenge the E-class.
The Q6 e-tron will debut Audi’s new infotainment system, with twin screens in a curved layout.
The EV9 is Kia’s most expensive and largest electric SUV globally.
Skoda’s first EV in India is a five-seater SUV that has a spacious cabin and high-quality interiors.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

