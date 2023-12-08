Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Revving up the past
The Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally brought together physical reminders of a past long forgotten as 77 vintage cars rolled up in their shiny best
Mercedes-Benz invented the car 137 years ago and ever since, the world’s oldest car maker has constantly re-invented itself as it drives into an electrified future. It’s likely that when the German luxury brand celebrates its 150th birthday, its model range will only be EVs. It’s a future that founder and inventer Carl Benz (who took the streets with his three-wheeled ‘Patent Wagen’ in 1886) could never have imagined. Frankly, an all-electric future is something not many imagined even 20 years ago.