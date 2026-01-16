Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Zooming into 2026

As we cruise into 2026, it’s a good time to take stock of the best new models coming your way this year. As always, there’s a wide choice but SUVs dominate. Here are five top models for the well-heeled. The Audi Q3 could easily be the nicest compact luxury SUV to drive. Audi Q3. The baby of the Audi range finally gets a more striking design, more space and new tech. It’s due in the last quarter of 2026, which means it will get Audi’s latest infotainment system, making it completely up to date with the competition. The proven 2-litre petrol engine produces a healthy 204hp and is paired to a refined 7-speed automatic gearbox. Throw in a suspension that’s been tuned for Indian roads and the Q3 could easily be the nicest compact luxury SUV to drive.

The all-electric version of the BMW i5 is high on refinement and features.

BMW i5 (5-series electric). BMW is set to pull a rabbit out of the hat with the i5, the all-electric version of the 5-series. Like the petrol530Li, this is a long wheelbase variant, and has the Mercedes E-class in its crosshairs. High on refinement and features, it also has a 340hp electric motor driving the rear wheels. There’s an impressive 600km of range on a single charge. Dealers say that the company is positioning the i5 as an alternative to a diesel sedan with lower running costs.

The new 849 Testarossa is Ferrari’s most powerful series production model yet.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa. Ferrari’s most powerful series-production model yet, the 849 Testarossa is powered by three electric motors and a 4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine which produce a combined output of a staggering 1,050hp. Ferrari claims a 0-100 kph time of a kidney-crushing 2.3 seconds and a top speed well over 330kph. The design is a big departure from the outgoing SF90 with some retro touches that hark back to the original of the mid-1980s. Pricing is not known but the on-road price could be north of ₹12 crore.

The new Honda Prelude is stylish, efficient and genuinely fun to drive.

Honda Prelude. It’s set to be very different from the low-slung, high-revving petrol models of the past, but just as interesting. The new Prelude will use Honda’s proven strong-hybrid powertrain – a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with twin electric motors, delivering smooth performance with excellent real-world efficiency. What makes the Prelude special is its positioning. That sleek, two-door coupe is now almost extinct. It could fill a niche for enthusiasts who want something stylish, efficient and genuinely fun to drive.

The Mercedes CLA will possibly be the most advanced entry-level luxury sedan in India.