Weekend Drive with Hormazd Sorabjee: Go speed racer, go!
Dec 22, 2023 09:20 AM IST
In a 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Narain Karthikeyan just set his third production-car lap record at the Buddh Circuit
We are standing on hallowed ground. A place where champions have raced and history has been made. And history is about to be made again. No road-going car in production has ever lapped under the 2min mark and that’s what the target is. Welcome to India’s Buddh International Circuit, or BIC as we know it. This 5.125km track is the pinnacle of motor sport and speed. Setting a lap record here guarantees both man and machine the ultimate bragging rights.
Share this article