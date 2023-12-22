Weekend Drive with Hormazd Sorabjee: Go speed racer, go!

We are standing on hallowed ground. A place where champions have raced and history has been made. And history is about to be made again. No road-going car in production has ever lapped under the 2min mark and that’s what the target is. Welcome to India’s Buddh International Circuit, or BIC as we know it. This 5.125km track is the pinnacle of motor sport and speed. Setting a lap record here guarantees both man and machine the ultimate bragging rights.

For Karthikeyan is the only Indian driver to have raced on the Buddh Circuit in the Indian GP, in 2011 and 2012.