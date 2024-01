Sigh, CEOS. All those productivity hacks: Rising early, scheduling apps, Pomodoro techniques, kaizen checklists, blue-sky thinking, endless pivoting. And of course, they all love books – worthy self-help tomes, memoirs of other CEOs, marketing bibles strung up by case studies. Fiction? No thanks. Story books are a waste of time.

The Underground Railroad, offers a better understanding of American slavery than most history books.