Why are musicians hating on fusion? A fresh look at the OG mashup genre

Mic drop. Fusion music is no longer cool. Mention the term at a jam session, and instrumentalists will roll their eyes. Gig organisers think twice before putting it on promotional posters and Reels. Musicians don’t include the term in their repertoire. Listeners are not searching for fusion in their music apps. Taking an unfamiliar genre and combining it with one you know, for the sake of it, is not fusion.

Sitarist and producer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, who learned from Pandit Ravi Shankar, creates Low-Fi and Hip-Hop compositions as well.

The new wave of disdain stems largely from how easy it now is to sample music from different cultures online and use software to force-fit two or more unfamiliar genres. “When it is too easily accessible, you lose interest in what could be a beautiful journey,” says Kolkata guitarist Rohan Ganguli, 43, who gained recognition in 2001 as part of the band Cognac and now plays with his eponymous quartet. He started off by playing the blues, got into rock and roll, studied jazz and now plays a fusion of Blues, Indian classical and jazz. Guitarist Rohan Ganguli says his sound will always be a kind of fusion.

Musicians have been formally blending disparate styles through the 1950s and ’60s, as Hindustani classical musician and sarod exponent Ali Akbar Khan performed in the West. Miles Davis pissed off the purists with this jazz-rock-funk experiments in the late 1960s (Bitches Brew, 1970, changed jazz forever). His collaborators, guitarist John McLaughlin, keyboard player Joe Zawinul, and saxophonist Wayne Shorter, drew new sounds from their fusion work. Even now, when Nisa Shetty writes original music, Hindustani sounds find their way in.

Shetty learnt Hindustani classical music as a child and studied Western styles in school. When she writes original music, the Hindustani sound finds its way in “even though the song might just be with a guitar”. She’s working on an untitled angry break-up song. But she’s not calling it fusion. Because it’s not. Not everything needs to be, just because you had Hindustani Classical training. Nisa Shetty today tours with AR Rahman.

