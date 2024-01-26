Your guide to retiring young: Save early, keep at it, get set, GO!

Fire doesn’t just mean the hot stuff now. For millennials and older Gen Zs who are fed up of clocking in to earn peanuts, it stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. The term dates back to the 1992 book. Your Money or Your Life by Joseph R Dominguez and Vicki Robin. Today, it’s the war-cry for the burnt out, the exhausted, and the ones who are honestly, just not feeling it anymore.

To retire at 40, you can’t start at 39. Get a smart financial advisor in your 20s and track your investments. (Adobe Stock)