Children's singer Raffi on his 50-year career, screen time and Ms. Rachel

Fifty years ago, Raffi was a struggling folk singer driving across Toronto, lugging boxes containing his debut children’s album, “Singable Songs for the Very Young,” hoping to convince stores to sell the record.

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The album was a word-of-mouth hit and, coupled with 1980’s “Baby Beluga,” transformed the Egypt-born singer of Armenian descent into one of North America's most famous children's musicians. Raffi's fun and heartwarming songs, including “Down By the Bay” and “Shake My Sillies Out,” remain a mainstay for parents and teachers of young children, even as the way kids consume music has changed significantly.

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“Well, the technology changes; children don’t,” Raffi told The Associated Press in a recent interview via Zoom from his home in western Canada.

And the 78-year-old isn't done yet. His latest album, “Love is Everywhere,” comes out Friday and features songs that celebrate individuality , as well as “ABC Democracy” — a pro-voting anthem that reflects his longstanding willingness to wade into politics and activism. He's also marking the 50th anniversary of “Singable Songs” with a special reissue Nov. 13.

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{{^usCountry}} Raffi spoke to the about the enduring appeal of his music, why he once turned down a deal from the producers of “Shrek,” and his kinship with Ms. Rachel, the children's entertainer who has been an outspoken advocate for kids in Gaza and those detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raffi spoke to the about the enduring appeal of his music, why he once turned down a deal from the producers of “Shrek,” and his kinship with Ms. Rachel, the children's entertainer who has been an outspoken advocate for kids in Gaza and those detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity. {{/usCountry}}

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RAFFI: What’s the same is that I’m considering my audience and what songs would appeal directly to them, and what songs would stretch the imagination of a child. And what’s different is that I’ve got 50 years of songwriting behind me right now, so I certainly feel confident, more so than ever, in what I’m doing.

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It’s a good feeling to know that when I write and record a song now, it’ll have a long shelf life. My fans still tell me that “Baby Beluga” is the one song that will calm their child when needed, and I think, “Wow, that song came out, what, 46 years ago?”

RAFFI: The theme of the album is the power of love. This album is a response to these times that, for so many of us, feel anxious and worrisome. And the fact is that love is everywhere. You can say, “How is that so?” And I would say to you, “Are there children everywhere? Yes. Is there love everywhere? Yes.”

It’s so wonderful that there are others echoing this call of love, and Ms. Rachel is doing this brilliantly. I’m such a champion of this kind of effusive expression of love and caring for every child.

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RAFFI: Well, Ms. Rachel is a “Beluga grad” . We had a wonderful video meeting about a year ago. I told her how happy I am with what she’s done on her YouTube offerings.

And then I saw her very brave stance on the rights of Palestinian children, like the right of any child, to live and thrive. When we say every child, we mean it. How would anyone deny the children of any region or any people the right to self-determination, to love and respect? I’m right there with Ms. Rachel. Her heart and my heart resonate well.

RAFFI: Well, the technology changes; children don’t. It’s up to us adults, though, to make sure that the technology that children are surrounded by doesn’t interfere with the healthy development of their brains, hearts and imagination.

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RAFFI: I wrote “ABC Democracy” a year ago and released it as a single. And then I found out that children loved that song. It must be because I wrote the best first line of a song ever: “A, B, C, Dee-mocracy!” They hear that, and they’re hooked because they love the ABCs. And then there can be this conversation with mom or dad as to, “Hey, what is this about?” Learning about our civic duties from a young age — who could ask for more than that?

RAFFI: You don’t need to talk down to a child. Children are very intelligent. They ask great questions.

You should respect the intelligence of the young learner — keep in mind that young children are learning the most sophisticated tasks of language acquisition, syntax, grammar and conversational skills all without being in university.

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RAFFI: You wouldn’t exploit those who you respect, right? Why would you exploit the innocence of a young child who isn’t able to appraise the sales pitch if you’re directly advertising or even indirectly to children through fast food joints?

It’s not fair to young children to have someone they look up to selling them things that they’re not old enough to understand.

So I’ve consistently left on the table all these offers, including one from the producers of “Shrek” who wanted to make a “Baby Beluga” film. We asked the question, “Will this movie be directly advertised through fast food joints?” “Oh yes,” they said. So we said, “No thank you. We don’t do that.”

Raffi: Both!

RAFFI: Ha! Yes I am! To a small child, I probably look quite big, but no bigger than other adults. I’m about 5-foot-8 1⁄2.

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RAFFI: I’m the guy who sings about the banana and eats it too. That’s me. A troubadour with a peel!

RAFFI: It might just be “Bananaphone,” or it might be “Baby Beluga.” I really like “Baby Beluga” because, you know, it’s a love song, and when you love a beautiful creature like a Beluga whale, you want to protect it.

RAFFI: Well, I just think of what would be fun for me, and then I think of what would be fun for the audience that I’m singing with, because they sing with me. That’s how I decide.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.