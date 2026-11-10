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Ditch the heavy jhumkas: Why kaanphool is the coolest festive accessory you need!

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 14:02:38 IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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It adds a clean, elevated look to traditional wear without adding heavy weight (Photo: Instagram)
It adds a clean, elevated look to traditional wear without adding heavy weight (Photo: Instagram)
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Actors like Shanaya Kapoor, Yami Gautam Dhar and many others have both been spotted sporting them recently

If you are tired of heavy jhumkas pulling at your earlobes by the end of every card party or wedding function, there is an easier way to make a statement this festive season: kaanphools aka ear cuffs.

When the festivities get packed and you end up tying your hair back in a bun or tucking it behind your ears to stay comfortable, a detailed ear cuff fills that space perfectly.

It adds a clean, elevated look to traditional wear without adding heavy weight, which is why actors like Shanaya Kapoor, Yami Gautam Dhar and many others have both been spotted sporting them recently.

Why they work

Jewellery designer Tejasvini Chander Kapoor breaks down why they are a practical addition to your jewellery box. “Kaanphool are low-fuss because you don’t have to worry about wearing a perfectly matched set. You can easily mix silver and gold, or just clip one on a single side. Whether you pair it with a light saree, a kurta, or a lehenga, it gives traditional wear a fresh, lightweight feel.”

How to style it like a pro

A kaanphool is a traditional Indian earring that spreads out to cover a big part of your ear with floral designs. The modern ear cuff is a piece of jewellery that clips onto the cartilage on the side of your ear.

Madhulika Kaanphool by Rimple and Harpreet Narula ( 58,000): Gold-infused 92.5 silver with polki, rubies, and pearls

Peacock Kaanphool by Illuminate Jewellery ( 6,499): Kundan peacock ear cuff paired with 3-layered long jhumkis

Multi-coloured Kaanphool by Lady Grace by Priyanka ( 2,900): 18k gold-plated and feather-light construction

Ivory Mithu Gold Plated Kaanphool by Aamara ( 1,999): A delicate, gold-plated option for classic ethnic looks

Shringar Kaan Phool (Golden Leaves) by Samoolam ( 1,450): Lightweight and handmade by women artisans

Lotus Gold Ear Cuff by Anantaya ( 799): Premium brass with high-quality gold plating

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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Explore Lifestyle stories on Fashion,Health, Relationships, Festivals, Travel, recipe Fitness and Happy Eid 2026 Wishes. Get expert tips, trending updates, and practical ideas to improve your daily routine on Hindustan Times.
Explore Lifestyle stories on Fashion,Health, Relationships, Festivals, Travel, recipe Fitness and Happy Eid 2026 Wishes. Get expert tips, trending updates, and practical ideas to improve your daily routine on Hindustan Times.
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