5 eye care tips you should include in your daily beauty routine this monsoon

It’s raining cats and dogs across India and though the monsoon has brought a much-needed respite from the scorching heat, they are responsible for various skin and eye infections. Bacterial conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis and allergy are some common eye conditions during monsoon therefore, it becomes pivotal to maintain ocular hygiene when the weather condition becomes conducive for the bacteria and viruses to thrive.

The skin around the eyes plays an important role in maintaining eye health. As the skin around our eyes is thinner and more delicate than the skin on other parts of our body, it demands more care not only to fight various monsoon eye infections but also to control premature ageing.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, revealed 5 tips you should include in your daily beauty regime:

1. Never forget to moisturise - The humidity level is often high during the monsoon, and in such a situation, we often overlook the use of moisturiser. But medical and beauty experts across the globe suggest moisturising your under-eye skin is a must. When our skin loses water, it shrinks and wrinkles start appearing. You don’t have to buy any other moisturiser for your under-eye skin. Your normal face moisturiser will suffice the purpose as long as it doesn’t irritate your under-eye skin. For better results, you can also invest in eye serums or eye creams.

2. Make sure your hands are clean - Our hands and nails are the main transmitters of germs. It’s essential to follow appropriate hand hygiene before you touch your eyes or the areas surrounding them. Appropriate hand hygiene includes diligently cleaning and trimming fingernails, which may harbour dirt and germs and can contribute to the spread of some infections. Ensure that your fingernails are short and the underside is cleaned.

3. Sun protection is mandatory - Harsh sun rays are equally harmful to your under-eye skin. If not taken care of then it will make your under eyes become darker. When you’re applying sunscreen, make sure that you are dabbing it around the eye including the under-eyes and upper lids. These are one of the most overlooked areas while applying sunscreen. It protects the under-eye skin from UVA and UVB rays. Go for waterproof and sweatproof sunscreen.

4. Treat yourself with massage - If you notice that your puffy eyes come and go but are more noticeable when you're tired or haven't been sleeping well, a simple massage may help. Massaging the area around your eyes can help improve blood circulation. The massage pressure may help drain excess fluid and reduce puffiness in this area. But make sure that you are doing the massage gently.

5. Opting the nonsurgical route - While prevention is always the best option, genetics and age can work in your favour if you are under the age of 30. If topical treatments are no longer effective, there are a variety of nonsurgical options available, ranging from laser resurfacing and neuromodulation (Botox) to fillers. These procedures reduce volume under your eyes, and provide an overall younger appearance. Just in case you’re not comfortable with the above-mentioned treatments you can also opt for under-eye gel serums that are packed with the solution for all under-eye issues.