6 Eyeliners that define your eyes and make them festive-ready

Nothing defines your eyes better than that sleek line of eyeliner. Nicely put, smudge-proof, and expressive without being overpowering. Eyeliner makes your eyes more expressive and gives them an accentuated look.

6 Eyeliners that define your eyes (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

From classic winged eyeliner and bold graphic strokes to softly smudged kajal and dramatic cat eyes, there are plenty of ways to experiment with eye makeup this festive season. The trick is to find a formula that offers rich pigmentation, smooth application and reliable staying power, especially when you have a packed schedule of celebrations.

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If you are looking to refresh your makeup pouch, here are six eyeliners worth considering for creating festive-ready eyes

A classic black eyeliner is a must-have for anyone who loves a defined eye look. Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner is a convenient choice for creating everything from a simple lash-line definition to a dramatic wing. Its liquid format allows you to experiment with different line thicknesses, making it a versatile option for festive makeup. Pair it with neutral eyeshadow for an understated look or build a bold wing to complement your ethnic outfit.

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If you prefer an eyeliner with a glossy finish, Maybelline New York Kohl Gel Pencil is worth adding to your beauty collection. A glossy black line can bring a fresh, polished appearance to your eyes without requiring an elaborate eyeshadow look. It works particularly well with minimal base makeup, a soft blush and a statement lip colour. You can keep the line thin for a subtle finish or build it up for a more dramatic evening look.

For those who love experimenting with precision, a sketch eyeliner can make festive makeup considerably easier. PAC 24H Sketch Eyeliner features a pen-style format that is useful for drawing defined lines and creating sharp wings. Its fine-tip design makes it a practical option for anyone who enjoys detailed eye makeup. Use it to create a classic flick or experiment with a double-winged look when you want something more striking for a celebration.

Sometimes, all you need is an intense black eyeliner to make your eyes stand out. Nykaa Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner is another option to consider if you enjoy traditional liquid eyeliner looks. Its classic black colour makes it suitable for creating everyday definition as well as more dramatic festive styles. Wear it with kohl on your lower lash line for a more intense look, or keep the rest of your eye makeup minimal and let your eyeliner do the talking.

Not every festive eye look needs a sharp liquid line. If you prefer softer definition, a kajal pencil can be just as effective. Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal is a convenient choice for adding depth along the upper and lower lash lines. You can use it to tightline your eyes, define the waterline or gently smudge it along the outer corners for a smoky effect. Pair it with shimmery eyeshadow to create an effortless evening-ready look.

Why settle for one eye makeup product when you can explore two formats? Swiss Beauty Select Do The Duet Kajal + Eyeliner is a versatile option for those who like switching between a defined eyeliner look and classic kajal. It can help simplify your festive makeup routine, particularly when you are getting ready for multiple occasions. Use the eyeliner format for a neat wing and the kajal for added depth along the lash line.

How to make your eyeliner last through festive celebrations

Before applying eyeliner, prepare your eyelids with a light layer of eyeshadow primer or setting powder to help reduce excess oil. Start with a thin line close to your upper lashes and gradually build the thickness according to your preferred look. If you are creating a wing, use the outer corner of your eye as a guide to keep both sides balanced.

For a more glamorous finish, pair black eyeliner with champagne, bronze or gold eyeshadow. A touch of shimmer on the inner corners can also make your eyes appear brighter. If you prefer a smoky look, gently blend kajal along the lash line before it sets.

Most importantly, choose an eyeliner formula that feels comfortable and suits your preferred application style. Gently remove your eye makeup at the end of the day, and avoid sharing eye makeup products. With the right eyeliner in your makeup kit, you can create festive-ready eyes more easily than you think.

FAQ for eyeliners Which type of eyeliner is best for beginners? Pencil eyeliner is generally the easiest option for beginners as it offers better control and is easy to apply. Gel and liquid eyeliners may require more practice to achieve precise lines.

What is the difference between liquid, gel and pencil eyeliner? Liquid eyeliner offers intense pigmentation and sharp, defined lines. Gel eyeliner has a creamy texture that allows smooth application, while pencil eyeliner is easy to use and works well for both subtle and smudged looks.

How do I choose the right eyeliner for my eyes? Consider your eye shape, makeup preferences and desired finish. Pencil eyeliners are ideal for soft, everyday looks, while liquid eyeliners work well for dramatic wings and sharp definition.

How can I make my eyeliner last all day? Start with clean, dry eyelids and apply an eyeshadow primer before using eyeliner. You can also set pencil or gel eyeliner with a matching eyeshadow powder to minimise smudging.

Is waterproof eyeliner safe for everyday use? Waterproof eyeliner can be used regularly, provided it is formulated for eye-area use and removed properly. Avoid rubbing your eyes and use a gentle eye makeup remover at the end of the day.

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