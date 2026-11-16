Aditi Rao Hydari's blurred red lips: 6 lipsticks to recreate her look

Red lipstick has always been a beauty classic, but Aditi Rao Hydari is giving it a softer, more romantic twist. The actor recently caught our attention with her blurred red lips, proving that a statement pout doesn't necessarily need perfectly defined edges or a high-shine finish. Her take on the red lip trend is understated, elegant and surprisingly easy to recreate.

Aditi Rao Hydari's blurred red lips (Instagram: Aditi Rao Hydari)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

What makes this look particularly appealing is its versatility. Whether you're dressing up for a festive celebration, attending a wedding or heading out for dinner, blurred red lips can add just the right amount of drama without making your makeup look overly done.

How to recreate Aditi Rao Hydari's blurred red lip look

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The secret to this look is all about application rather than simply choosing a bright red lipstick. Start by gently exfoliating your lips to remove dry, flaky skin. Follow this with a lightweight lip balm and allow it to absorb before applying colour.

Instead of using a sharply defined red lip liner, choose a muted pink or rosy-red pencil. Lightly outline your natural lip shape without creating an exaggerated border. This will give your lips a soft definition.

Next, apply your favourite red lipstick, concentrating most of the colour towards the centre of your lips. Use your fingertips or a small lip brush to gently diffuse the edges. The idea is to create a naturally stained appearance rather than a perfectly outlined pout.

Blot your lips with a tissue to remove excess product and soften the finish. If you want more intensity, add another thin layer of lipstick to the centre.

For the rest of your makeup, keep things simple. Opt for a luminous base, softly flushed cheeks, groomed eyebrows and neutral eyeshadow. A coat of mascara is enough to complete the look. Avoid pairing this lip trend with heavy eye makeup, as the charm lies in its effortless finish.

6 red lipsticks to recreate Aditi's look

If you're looking to experiment with this trend, here are six red lipstick options worth exploring.

A creamy matte lipstick is a good starting point if you want bold colour without an overly dry-looking finish. Maybelline's Color Sensational range is worth exploring for its pigmented formula and comfortable matte appearance. Choose a classic red shade and gently blend its edges to recreate Aditi's soft-focus pout.

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If you love a statement lip colour with a nostalgic twist, LoveChild Masaba 90s Drip Barfee is worth adding to your makeup collection. Its rich colour payoff makes it a fun choice for creating a bold yet effortless pout. Apply it directly for a more intense finish or dab it lightly onto your lips and blend with your fingertips for a soft, blurred effect inspired by Aditi Rao Hydari's red lip look.

For this particular makeup trend, a blurring lipstick is an interesting choice. Insight Cosmetics Blur Rouge Lipstick is worth checking out if you want to experiment with a diffused lip appearance. Pair it with a rosy-red lip liner and concentrate the colour towards the centre of your lips.

If you enjoy a polished matte lip, Lakme's 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick is another option. Its priming-matte positioning makes it worth considering for a more defined colour payoff. Choose a red shade from the collection and soften its edges with a lip brush.

For those who prefer a liquid lipstick, Coloressence Roseate Transfer Proof lipstick is another affordable option to explore. Start with a thin application and allow the colour to settle before gently diffusing the edges. This gives you more control over the intensity of your lip colour.

For those who prefer a soft, velvety lip finish, Hilary Rhoda Touch Of Mousse Lipstick is an option to explore. Its mousse-inspired texture makes it suitable for experimenting with a diffused, soft-focus lip look. Apply a light layer to the centre of your lips and gently blend outwards for a naturally stained effect. Pair it with a subtle pink lip liner to recreate Aditi's romantic, blurred red pout.

The final word

Aditi Rao Hydari's blurred red lips are a reminder that sometimes the smallest makeup details make the biggest difference. You don't need an elaborate beauty routine or professional makeup skills to recreate this look. A flattering red lipstick, a rosy lip liner and a little blending can help you achieve that romantic, just-bitten finish.

Whether you prefer classic scarlet, warm brick red or a deeper crimson, the trick is to keep the edges soft and the rest of your makeup understated. After all, the best part of this trend is that it looks beautifully imperfect.

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