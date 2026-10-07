Amazon Great Indian Festival beauty deals: Best offers on skincare, makeup, haircare and more

The much-awaited festive shopping season is here, and beauty enthusiasts have another reason to browse their wish lists. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins for all customers on October 8, with early deals already available across categories. Amazon has announced discounts of up to 80% across fashion and beauty, making the sale a good opportunity to stock up on everyday essentials as well as products that usually sit higher on the beauty shopping list.

Amazon Great Indian Sale is live: Check out deals on skincare, hair care and makeup (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

From skincare and makeup to haircare, fragrances and personal care, there is plenty to explore. The key, however, is to shop by category rather than getting carried away by every deal banner. Here are the beauty subcategories worth checking during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

1. Skincare at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Sale

Skincare is one of the biggest categories to explore during the sale. This is a good time to replenish everyday products such as face cleansers, moisturisers and sunscreens, especially if they are already part of your routine. Today is the right time to look for face cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreens and SPF, face serums, toners and essences, face masks, exfoliators, eye creams, lip care, anti-ageing skincare, and acne and blemish care.

If you have been waiting to try an ingredient-led serum or a premium moisturiser, a sale can also make it easier to fit it into your budget. However, check the product's ingredients and reviews instead of choosing it only because the discount looks attractive.

2. Makeup up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Sale

The makeup section is another one to watch, particularly if you are preparing for the festive and wedding season. Products that you use frequently, such as kajals, mascaras and lipsticks, are practical additions to your cart. Time to add foundations, concealers, skin tints and BB creams, blush, highlighter, compact and setting powders, kajal and eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, lip gloss, lip liners, makeup setting sprays, makeup brushes and sponges.

For festive makeup, look for long-wear base products, waterproof eye makeup, and transfer-resistant lip colours. These are particularly useful if you expect to attend long celebrations or wedding events.

3. Haircare up to 40% off during Amazon Sale

The festive season often means more styling, heat tools and frequent hair washes. This makes the haircare section worth browsing for both treatment products and everyday essentials. Try to look for shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, hair oils, hair serums, anti-dandruff products, anti-hair fall products, scalp treatments, leave-in conditioners, heat-protection products, and hair styling products.

If your shampoo or conditioner is close to running out, buying a larger pack or a value bundle during the sale can make sense. For styling tools, compare the final sale price with the usual selling price before making a purchase.

4. Fragrances at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Sale

Fragrance has become an important part of beauty and personal grooming, and festive shopping is a natural time to explore perfumes and body fragrances. The category has also expanded beyond traditional perfumes, with body mists and everyday fragrances becoming increasingly popular. You can go for Eau de parfum, Eau de toilette, perfumes for both men and women, unisex fragrances, body mists, deodorants, fragrance gift sets, and more.

Gift sets can be particularly useful if you are shopping for festive presents. If you already know the fragrance family you prefer, look for deals within that category instead of choosing a perfume solely because it has a high discount.

5. Bath and body care at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Sale

Bath and body products are among the easiest beauty essentials to stock up on because many of them are used regularly. Get your hands on some of the best body washes, shower gels, body scrubs, body lotions, body butters, hand creams, foot creams, deodorants, bath salts, body oils, and more.

This category is also worth checking for gift packs, particularly during the festive season.

6. Beauty tools and devices at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Sale

If you have been considering investing in a beauty tool, the Great Indian Festival can be a good time to compare prices. The category can include everything from basic makeup tools to more advanced hair and skincare devices. The sale is the perfect time to add makeup brushes, makeup sponges, facial cleansing devices, hair dryers, hair straighteners, curling irons, hair styling tools, facial massagers, beauty mirrors, and manicure and pedicure tools.

Since these are usually higher-value purchases, check the warranty, seller information, customer reviews and historical pricing before buying.

How to shop the Amazon Great Indian Festival beauty deals smartly

A large sale can make it tempting to add products to your cart simply because they appear discounted. Instead, start with products you genuinely need. Check the price history where available, read recent customer reviews and compare pack sizes before deciding.

Amazon says its Rufus shopping assistant can provide price-history information, recommendations and price-target alerts, while features such as AI Review Highlights and Buying Guides are designed to help shoppers evaluate products.

It is also worth checking payment offers before completing your purchase. Amazon has announced a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions and additional benefits for Prime members, subject to applicable terms.

For beauty shoppers, the best approach is simple: make a list, compare prices and prioritise products you already use or genuinely want to try. Whether you need a new serum, festive lipstick, shampoo, fragrance or hair styling tool, the Amazon Great Indian Festival offers plenty of categories to explore without having to wait until the last minute.

Similar stories for you

I tried 3 Streax Professional haircare products for dandruff and hair fall: Here’s what I liked and disliked

Rain, sweat or humidity ruining your kajal? Try these 7 smudge-proof picks that stay put

Body deodorants could be the next big fragrance trend, says imfresh co-founder Astha Jain