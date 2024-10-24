Anand Ahuja's special edition luxury watch for Karwa Chauth will blow your mind with its price point and history

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious day for married ones and it’s only fair for the couple to dazzle each other with the best looks. Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja aced traditional wear for the special day celebrating marital bliss and harmony. What stood out the most in Anand Ahuja’s ensemble was a unique, luxury watch, reiterating the fact that the watch is one of the fundamentals of classy accessorising. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor wore traditional outfits for their Karwa Chauth celebrations. (Instagram)

About the watch

Anand Ahuja wore Cartier Crash- a limited edition, luxury watch. The special watch has an artsy touch. Cartier anyway is world-famous due to its magnificent timepieces that are nothing short of pure masterpieces but this watch is in a league of its own. This watch is a historic legend, first launched in 1967 in London and then returned as a limited edition in 1991. The design is unconventional and does not follow the traditional form of symmetry seen in most of the dials. Cartier Crash’s dial has a melted appearance, warped at the edges, creating a distorted, oval shape. The band of the watch is brown while the bezel is golden with dark blue at the crown's tip.

Inspirations

The watch's melted dial dial resembled the pocket watches in Salvador Dali's painting. (Pinterest )

The watch’s design is inspired by Salvador Dali's famed surrealistic painting ‘The Persistence of Memory.’ The painting depicted a dreamlike, surreal space with pocket watches melted and draped over a dry tree.

There’s another story surrounding the inspiration, albeit darker, where the vice president of Cartier was involved in a car crash, and his watch melted in the fire, taking on an elongated, warped oval shape.

About the price

Given its specialty, the high cost of the price is befitting. The market price is believed to be approximately $200,000 or Rs.1.68 crore while the last known retail price was $60,000 or Rs.50,44,000. The watch is a limited edition with a design that elegantly intersects unique artsy style with horology.

