‘Pookie Baba’ Aniruddhacharya sports stylish Rado watch, whopping price will make your jaws drop

ByAdrija Dey
Oct 16, 2024 08:37 PM IST

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj has gone viral on social media with his witty teachings of wisdom and simplicity but the whopping price of his Rado watch will stun you

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, also known as the Pookie Baba has taken the Internet by storm as clips of his witty teachings and responses have often gone viral on social media. His savage and humorous replies to the devotees asking him questions at his Satsang and the connection with the younger audience courtesy his dark humour, resonate with his cool moments.

Aniruddhacharya's spiritual teachings went viral on social media.
Aniruddhacharya's spiritual teachings went viral on social media.

As a result, netizens named him Pookie Baba after the popular Gen Z slang. Pookie Baba knows how to be cool, transcending the conventional persona of a serious sage. Aniruddhacharya Maharaj however, does not joke around with his fashion accessory. He wore a branded watch in a clip that surfaced online and the price was astonishing.

ALSO READ: Aniruddhacharya apologises for appearing on Bigg Boss 18 after getting trolled: ‘This servant seeks forgiveness’

More about his watch

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj wore a Rado Centrix R30941152 watch. The watch featured a black dial with silver straps and came with an understated elegance. The simplicity of the sleek, minimalistic design had a profound impact in elevating the Pookie style of Aniruddhacharya Maharaj while wearing traditional kurta-pajama. In fact, Rado Centrix watches are known as one of the most popular collections of Rado.

ALSO READ: Indian billionaire Yusuf Ali surprises fan with Rado watch worth nearly Rs.2 lakh. See his reaction

The price of the watch

It may seem simple on the surface but it is a timeless Rado piece so of course, the price tag is expectedly on the higher end and certainly bound to raise eyebrows. The watch costs Rs. 1.77 lakhs. What left many surprised is that the Internet-famous Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, a sage who preaches spirituality, simple living and promotes wisdom with light-hearted jokes, does not take the accessorising game casually.

Rado watches are invaluable pieces with coveted heritage value. The priceless watch can elevate any ensemble and it reflects the Internet sensation, Pookie Baba’s eye for styling and refined sartorial taste.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan sports Rs. 2.9 crore luxury watch at Dubai event: All you need to know about brand and features

