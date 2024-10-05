Aniruddhacharya spotted on Bigg Boss 18 sets; is 'Pookie Baba' confirmed to be on Salman Khan's show? Details inside

Internet's favourite baba - Aniruddhacharya - was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 on Friday. The sefl-proclaimed godman is rumoured to have been approached for the popular reality shows with reports calling him a contestant. His appearance on the set of the day when promos were being filmed only added fuel to these rumours. (Also read: Step inside Bigg Boss 18 house with, cave and fort-like interiors, unique jail and Turkish hammam bathroom) Aniruddhacharya on Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 begins airing on October 6. On Friday, the Bigg Boss house was abuzz with activity due to media visit and promo shoots. Aniruddhacharya was also spotted there. A paparazzo shared his video from the house, where he greeted fans with folded hands. It was reported last month that Aniruddhacharya was approached to be a contestant on the show as well and the appearance fuelled those speculations. However, an insider has claimed that Aniruddhacharya will not be on the show as a contestant but as a guest. He will reportedly make predictions about the contestants. Host Salman Khan had hinted about these predictions in an earlier promo for the show where he said that this time, past, present, and future of the contestants will be shown on Bigg Boss.

Who is Aniruddhacharya?

Known as the 'Pookie Baba' on the internet, Aniruddhacharya has developed a reuptation for being one of the more unconventional and Gen Z-friendly godmen in the country. This has helped him attain somewhat of a celebrity stature on social media and beyond, appearing on talk shows and podcasts.

About Bigg Boss 18

The new season, which will be hosted by Salman Khan, will air from Sunday (October 6). Recently, Salman shared the promo of Bigg Boss 18 on X, where he announced the Time Ka Tandav theme. Sharing the promo on social media, Salman Khan wrote, “Watch Bigg Boss starting 6th Oct @9pm @ColorsTV.”