October 2024 web series: Bigg Boss 18, Citadel Diana, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Manvat Murders, The Tribe and more

In October 2024, several web series, including Bigg Boss 18, Citadel: Diana, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and The Tribe, will release across OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Manvat Murders, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Lioness and others. (Also Read | Salman Khan unveils futuristic theme of Bigg Boss 18 in BTS video shoot) October 2024 web series: Stills from Bigg Boss 18, Citadel Diana, and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

1) Bigg Boss 18

The highly anticipated season is set to premiere on October 6 at 9 pm on Colors TV, with Salman Khan returning as host. This marks his comeback after skipping Bigg Boss OTT 3, which was hosted by Anil Kapoor. This season's theme is Time Ka Tandav (the havoc of time). Salman has been a regular on the show since its fourth season in 2010, having also hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 on JioCinema. The previous season, Bigg Boss 17, saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner.

2) Citadel: Diana

The Italian series will star Matilda De Angelis, who plays Diana. It also features Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, and Filippo Nigro. Directed by Arnaldo Catinari, the show is set in Milan in 2030. Citadel: Diana follows Diana Cavalieri, a former agent of the independent global spy agency, Citadel. After the agency's destruction by a powerful enemy group called Manticore, Diana is left undercover as a mole. The six-episode series will premiere globally on Prime Video on October 10, 2024.

3) Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

The highly anticipated series will premiere with two episodes on October 29. Following the initial broadcast on Disney Channel, the first eight episodes will be available for streaming on Disney and Disney Channel On Demand starting the next day. Raven-Symone and Danielle Fishel will direct episodes. David Henrie and Selena Gomez will return as Justin and Alex Russo. Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo will also be seen.

4) The Tribe

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, The Tribe offers an unfiltered look at Indian influencers navigating to capture the spotlight in Los Angeles. The nine-episode reality series chronicles the journey of five young content creators--Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with the digital evangelist investor, Hardik Zaveri. It will be aired on Prime Video from October 4.

5) Manvat Murders

The true crime series will start streaming on Sony LIV on October 4. Based on CID cop Ramakant S Kulkarni's autobiographical work Footprints on the Sand of Crime, the upcoming Marathi thriller narrates the story of a series of mysterious murders that took place in rural Maharashtra during the 1970s. Manvat Murders is directed by Ashish Bende. It stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Makarand Anaspure, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sai Tamhankar.

6) The Office

The Australian version of the popular comedy series features Felicity Ward in the lead. It will stream on Prime Video from October 18. The show marks the 13th adaptation of the global hit franchise. The latest adaptation comes with a gender-flipped lead character. In the Australian take, Felicity will essay the role of Hannah Howard, the managing director of the packaging company Flinley Craddick. It also stars Edith Poor as Lizze Moyle, Steen Raskopoulos as Nick Fletcher, Shari Sebbens as Greta King, Josh Thomson as Martin Katavake and Jonny Brugh as Lloyd Kneath, among others.

7) Reeta Sanyal

Adah Sharma will be seen in the upcoming thrilling new show. The series will also include Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee, and Manik Papneja in key roles. Reeta Sanyal will stream from October 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

8) Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

The third season of the popular Netflix reality show is set to premiere on October 18. The series will be back with Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a new addition. The first season premiered in 2020 and its second season arrived in 2022.

9) Raat Jawaan Hai

The comedy-drama series follows three friends, Avinash (Barun Sobti), Radhika (Anjali Anand), and Suman (Priya Bapat), as they navigate the often hilarious and chaotic world of parenting while juggling their individuality and relationships. Raat Jawaan Hai, produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, will premiere on Sony LIV on October 11.

10) Lioness

Zoe Saldana is set to make a powerful return in the second season of the espionage thriller. The star-studded cast is back, including Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, and Michael Kelly. Season two of Lioness will premiere on October 27 with two episodes. The first season of Lioness premiered in July 2023 and became the most-watched worldwide series premiere on Paramount.

Disclaimer

The new seven-chapter psychological thriller is written and directed by Alfonso Cuaron. It will premiere on October 11 on Apple TV+. It stars Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, and Leila George.