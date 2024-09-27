The Tribe trailer: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna, Javed Jaffrey's daughter shine spotlight on the influencer life

Not here to be BFFs

The show promises an unfiltered look at the influencers' personal and professional lives, packed with heartfelt moments, high-stakes friendships, and glamorous lifestyles. The trailer starts by introducing the influencers, with the makers panning the camera into their luxurious life.

The clip then shows the influencers meeting each other in Los Angeles where they are trying hard to carve out a place for themselves. Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna, who was tagged as ‘The Boss Babe’, is seen confessing that she hopes of starting an agency to bring Indian social media influencers to the US. In another segment, she admits that she has lived her life in a bubble when there is so much out there in the world.

The trailer is a blend of chaos, drama, emotions, fights and fun with the influencers diving into the world of content creation in Los Angeles. It is packed with a lot of glamorous, fun adventures, emotional breakdowns and brewing rivalries. At one point, Alanna is seen saying, “We are not here to be BFFs”, and it hints at the premise of the show.

The show also features angel investor, Hardik Zaveri, who is seen guiding them.

Cast members speak up

For Alanna, The Tribe has been a wild ride, and she is excited to give an unfiltered look into her process of content creation. “It’s a show that’s all about realness, authenticity, and celebrating brown girls making it big in Los Angeles—with raw, unfiltered conversations about our lives and aspirations in today’s world,” she said.

To this, Alaviaa added, “I come from a family with roots in the film industry, but I always felt it wasn’t the right path for me. I wanted to do something different and found my niche as a content creator, which led me to this fabulous opportunity”.

Srushti feels many people have “misconceptions about influencers, many of which are far from real”. “I’m over the moon that through The Tribe we have this opportunity to reveal the behind-the-scenes story and showcase the 'hard work’ that goes into creating digital content,” she shared.

About the show

The show delves into the journeys of five young, and glamorous content creators and the digital evangelist and investor. It will take the audience behind the scenes into the chaotic life of the individuals as they leave behind their families and step out of their comfort zones to relocate to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams.

The nine-episode unscripted series is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig serving as executive producers. It will stream on Prime Video on October 4.