The Tribe: Alanna Panday, Karan Johar reality series to premiere in October

Reality series The Tribe will premiere on Prime Video from October 4, the streaming service announced on Monday. Starring five content creators Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi and Alfia Jafry along with the digital evangelist investor Hardik Zaveri, the show is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. (Also Read: Karan Johar: My kids, Yash and Roohi, still don’t know what I do) Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alfia Jafry and Hardik Zaveri will feature in The Tribe.

About The Tribe

According to a press release, the nine-episode long series goes behind the scenes into "the glamorous lives of five affluent Indian content creators who leave behind their families and step out of their comfort zones to relocate to Los Angeles to build their social media careers".

Karan, who serves as executive producer on The Tribe, believes the series will entertain the audience. "The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations, and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues," the producer said in a statement.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said the platform is thrilled to work once again with Dharmatic Entertainment. "This reality drama showcases a new generation of global young Indians who embody fearlessness and confidence as they create content with the aim of becoming bona fide social media stars," added Nikhil.

Besides Karan and Nikhil, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig also serve as executive producers on The Tribe.

Karan Johar's new web series

Karan also has a deal with Netflix to helm a web series starring an ensemble of celebrated female actors. The script is finalized, and production is slated to begin in early 2025.

"The web series now begins its casting stage and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026," as per sources.