Karan Johar: My kids, Yash and Roohi, still don’t know what I do

The filmmaker was seen in the first episode of second season of the show, which is streaming on Netflix, with Jigra actors Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala.

On his kids

Karan got candid about his life as a father during an interaction with the host Kapil Sharma.

“They don’t know what I do. I have told them that I am a director. They come back and ask me if the director is typically behind the camera… Because they see me on the television,” he said.

Karan continues, “I tell them about what I do. Once somebody asked them, ‘what does your dad do’, and they said ‘we are very confused. We don’t know what he does’. They really don’t know”.

Karan revealed that they get amused when his kids see him in make-up, changing clothes with a costume designer at home. “They keep wondering what is happening,” he added.

Here, Kapil asked about his twins trolling him, and Karan admitted it with a laugh. “They are my biggest trolls… So, why should I fear others when I have my kids,” Karan quips.

On fatherhood

In the episode, Karan also spoke about being a father to the twins, and confessed that it has changed him a lot.

“Now, I have started to think more about the future. I consider everything for my kids that I need to establish a path for their future. Secondly, I am a part of two Whatsapp groups with all the mothers. Yash and Roohi are in different divisions. So, I communicate with 60 mothers daily,” he shared.

Karan also revealed that he is surprised at himself for “telling them so many nonsensical stories”. “They loved animals, and used to like to hear about lions, tigers, elephants and birds. So, I used to come up with ridiculous stories,” he shared.

About Karan's twin kids

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Karan’s upcoming work

When it comes to the film front, Karan has co-produced Jigra along with Alia Bhatt. Alia is leading the film, which narrates the story of a brother and sister. It also stars Vedang Raina.

Apart from this, he will be making a highly anticipated web series for Netflix. The project, a passion project for the director, is set to feature a star-studded ensemble of celebrated female actors. The script is finalised, and production is slated to begin in early 2025.