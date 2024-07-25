Aunties Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor shower love on Alanna Panday’s son River as he turns 1 month old

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday and husband, Ivor McCray became parents to baby boy River in June. The couple shared vlogs on YouTube earlier this month, documenting their journey to parenthood, leading right up to the birth of their son. Alanna posted a joint video with Ivor, of the bundle of joy on Instagram, sharing that he turns one month old today. (Also read: Alanna Pandey, Ivor McCray share emotional vlog documenting the birth of their son, reveal his beautiful name) Ananya Panday loves the new Instagram vlog featuring baby River that was shared by Alanna Panday.

Alanna Panday's latest vlog

The video details the growth of baby River over the past four weeks, which is captioned, “1 month of loving you” followed by a white heart. Several celebrities, including the happy family’s relatives, have showered their love in the comments section. This includes Shanaya Kapoor who commented with three heart emojis and an excited grandma Deanne Panday whose heartwarming comment read, “My little munchkin is 1 month old today,” followed by a bunch of different emojis.

Ananya Panday reacts

Ananya Panday shared the video on her story with the caption, 'River I love youuuuu (crying face emoticon)', in honour of the little man turning one month. Even River’s father, Ivor commented on the post, saying: ‘Lil milkman.’ Others celebrating this occasion include Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey, who starred in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She commented with four red heart emojis, and her friend and co-star Seema Sajdeh who wrote ‘Love ball (heart eyes emoticons)’.

The recent vlog that the couple shared on YouTube, detailing their journey to parenthood, included candid moments from Alanna’s pregnancy, who is seen engaging herself with baby books and documentaries. It reveals the baby’s gender as well as his full name, Edward Ivor “River” McCray VI, which appeared on screen while an audio of his first cry played in the background.

Alanna will soon make her screen debut in Prime Video India's reality show The Tribe, which will revolve around the lives of India's top social media influencers. It will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.