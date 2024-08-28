Stree 2's Sarkata, IG-famous Aniruddhacharya approached to participate in Bigg Boss 18: 'It's where abusive people live'

What Sunil said about being a part of BB 18

Sunil told Pinkvilla, “Bigg Boss se call aayi hai abhi mujhe, October mein bol rahe hai Bigg Boss ke liye. Mai Bigg Boss ke liye abhi samay de raha hu kyuki mai police mein kaam karta hu na toh chutti ke liye problem hota hai thoda (I just got a call from Bigg Boss; they are saying it's for Bigg Boss in October. I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss, but as I work in the police force, getting time off can be a bit challenging)."

He added, "Chutti ke liye puchna padta hai vaise humare jo police ke sports afsar hai na toh vo mujhe support karte hai agar movie ke liye, ad ke liye ya wrestling ke liye kahi bhi jaana ho mujhe support karte hai, chutti ke liye kabhi mana nahi karte (I need to request leave, but our police sports officers are very supportive. They help me with time off for movies, ads, or wrestling events, and they never deny my leave requests.)”

Will Aniruddhacharya participate in show?

Aniruddhacharya, founder of Vrindavan's Gauri Gopal Ashram, said during a prayer meet, "Bigg Boss called me saying 'Guruji, come. There is an offer of crores of rupees.' But I rejected it. I did not accept it because it was not matching with my culture and values. Money doesn't matter, my values matter. Bigg Boss is a program where abusive people live. They are not cultured people. Therefore, it would not be right for me to go there. So I turned down that offer." As per reports, Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on October 5 on Colors TV and JioCinema.

About Sunil

Sunil essayed the role of new villain Sarkata in Amar Kaushik's blockbuster horror comedy Stree 2. It is a giant ghost with a detachable head, who abducts progressive women of Chanderi. He is a professional wrestler and a police constable in Jammu. Sunul participated in WWE Tryout in 2019, and his ring name is The Great Angaar.