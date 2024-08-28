 Stree 2's Sarkata, IG-famous Aniruddhacharya approached to participate in Bigg Boss 18: 'It's where abusive people live' | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Stree 2's Sarkata, IG-famous Aniruddhacharya approached to participate in Bigg Boss 18: 'It's where abusive people live'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 28, 2024 10:38 AM IST

Sunil Kumar played Sarkata in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2. Aniruddhacharya is the founder of Vrindavan's Gauri Gopal Ashram.

Stree 2 actor Sunil Kumar and spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya have revealed that they have been approached to participate in the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 18. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Sunil said that he is 'considering participating' in the show. As reported by Times Now, spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya criticised the show and said that he wouldn't participate in it. (Also Read | Do you know who plays Sarkata in Stree 2? Meet Sunil Kumar, known as ‘The Great Khali of Jammu’)

Sunil Kumar and Aniruddhacharya were asked to be part of Bigg Boss 18.
Sunil Kumar and Aniruddhacharya were asked to be part of Bigg Boss 18.

What Sunil said about being a part of BB 18

Sunil told Pinkvilla, “Bigg Boss se call aayi hai abhi mujhe, October mein bol rahe hai Bigg Boss ke liye. Mai Bigg Boss ke liye abhi samay de raha hu kyuki mai police mein kaam karta hu na toh chutti ke liye problem hota hai thoda (I just got a call from Bigg Boss; they are saying it's for Bigg Boss in October. I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss, but as I work in the police force, getting time off can be a bit challenging)."

He added, "Chutti ke liye puchna padta hai vaise humare jo police ke sports afsar hai na toh vo mujhe support karte hai agar movie ke liye, ad ke liye ya wrestling ke liye kahi bhi jaana ho mujhe support karte hai, chutti ke liye kabhi mana nahi karte (I need to request leave, but our police sports officers are very supportive. They help me with time off for movies, ads, or wrestling events, and they never deny my leave requests.)”

Will Aniruddhacharya participate in show?

Aniruddhacharya, founder of Vrindavan's Gauri Gopal Ashram, said during a prayer meet, "Bigg Boss called me saying 'Guruji, come. There is an offer of crores of rupees.' But I rejected it. I did not accept it because it was not matching with my culture and values. Money doesn't matter, my values matter. Bigg Boss is a program where abusive people live. They are not cultured people. Therefore, it would not be right for me to go there. So I turned down that offer." As per reports, Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on October 5 on Colors TV and JioCinema.

About Sunil

Sunil essayed the role of new villain Sarkata in Amar Kaushik's blockbuster horror comedy Stree 2. It is a giant ghost with a detachable head, who abducts progressive women of Chanderi. He is a professional wrestler and a police constable in Jammu. Sunul participated in WWE Tryout in 2019, and his ring name is The Great Angaar.

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Stree 2's Sarkata, IG-famous Aniruddhacharya approached to participate in Bigg Boss 18: 'It's where abusive people live'
