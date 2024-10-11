Aniruddhacharya apologises for appearing on Bigg Boss 18 after getting trolled: ‘This servant seeks forgiveness’

Aniruddhacharya seeks forgiveness from his followers

In a video posted online, he can be seen saying, " If my entry into Bigg Boss has hurt the feelings of any Sanatani, then this son of yours, this servant, seeks your forgiveness. My intention was to promote Sanatan values, not to compete."

He further said, “Aap nishchint rahe jab tak ye saans rahegi Sanatan ki hi baat karunga (I ask for your forgiveness a million times, but know that as long as I live, I will continue to speak about Sanatan values).”

When one of his followers asked him about his guest appearance on the grand premiere, Aniruddhacharya stated that, “I had said before that I would never participate in Bigg Boss, and I did not. I was only there as a guest, not as part of the show's main cast.”

Aniruddhacharya's controversial remark on Salman Khan

The spiritual leader faced criticism as one of his old videos resurfaced where he was seen criticising Bigg Boss. Aniruddhacharya had said, "Earlier, he had revealed why he declined the offer to participate in Bigg Boss 18 as a contestant. “Bigg Boss ne Mujhe bulaya, karodon rupaye ka offer hai leakin maine usse thukra diya usse swikar nahi kiya. Kyunki woh meri sanskriti aur sanskaar se match nahi karta. Paisa mayine nahi rakhta mere sanskaar mayine rakhte hain (Bigg Boss invited me, offered me crores of rupees, but I rejected it, I did not accept it. Because it doesn't align with my culture and values. Money doesn't matter, my values matter).” In another viral clip, Aniruddhahcarya makes an indirect remark on Salman's alleged hit and run case and said, “They run cars over people sleeping on footpaths.”

About Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 will run on the theme of time this year, Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss).” The reality series features Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey and others.

Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on Sunday night at 9 pm on Colours TV and will also be available for streaming on Jio Cinema.