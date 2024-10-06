Bigg Boss 18: Aniruddhacharya wants to find a bride for Salman Khan who ‘won’t run away’, actor says ‘bhagodi chahiye’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is returning as the host of Bigg Boss in its latest season. One of the promos posted by Colours TV for Bigg Boss 18 shows Aniruddhacharya, well-known as Pookie Baba, offering to find Salman a bride. Here’s how he reacted. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch the grand premiere of Salman Khan-hosted reality show) Aniruddhacharya offers to find Salman Khan a bride in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18.

Salman Khan on his bride

The new season will see self-proclaimed godman Aniruddhacharya offering life advice to the contestants on the show. In a recently released promo, he can be seen engaging with Salman and a contestant who’s a politician. The politician says in the promo, “Rajanitik log bahut laalchee hote hai. Aur laalach ye hota hai ki zyaada se zyaada log hume jaane. (Politicians are very greedy. The greed for more people to know us.)”

When asked if he’s married, the politician replies that’s he’s not, pointing out that he’s younger than Salman. The actor jokes that the contestant is too young to get married, to which Aniruddhacharya replies that he’ll find brides for both of them. He even assures Salman, “Main jo launga na, vo bhaagengi nahin (I’ll find a bride who won’t run away),” and the actor jokingly replies, “Humko bhagodi chahiye (I want someone who does)” leaving everyone in splits.

While the promo did not reveal who the contestant is, the profile looks like politician Tajinder Singh Bagga’s. Aniruddhacharya also gifted Salman a Bhagavad Gita while visiting the Bigg Boss house for the premiere.

About Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 will run on the theme of time this year, Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss).” The reality show will premiere on Sunday night at 9 pm on Colours TV and will be available for streaming on Jio Cinema. Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey are expected to be some of the contestants on the show.