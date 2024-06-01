Imtiaz Ali says he was ‘moved’ when he read Rig Veda and Bhagavad Gita as a child: ‘I understand people better’

Director Imtiaz Ali recently opened up in a recent interview about being ‘moved’ when he read the Rig Veda and Bhagavad Gita at a very young age. Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia, the director got candid about why he picked up these holy texts in the first place. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida reveal they were ‘kidnapped’: Thought we were going to die) Imtiaz Ali calls holy texts 'interesting and entertaining'.(Yogen Shah)

‘I was very moved’

Imtiaz reveals that he was reading a book which had the hymn of creation from Rig Veda right in the beginning and he was moved by it. “I couldn’t move past it; I understood what it meant. Bhagavad Gita has also been an important book in my life, it’s still that book I keep on my table. In sixth grade, I was travelling alone by train and money was tight. And ironically it was the only book I could afford to buy at the railway station. I also thought people around me would find it weird and wonder why I was reading it,” he said.

‘I’m after the simplicity of expression’

Imtiaz also shared that when he started reading Bhagavad Gita, he was surprised by how easy it was to understand. “There were a few things I had to re-read ten times to understand, but I understood it. I would read a few pages every day. It’s now deep within me; I'm lucky I was exposed at such a young age. It has helped me understand people better. I’ve read other religious texts too. They’re interesting and entertaining, if I find a nugget that resonates with me, it makes my day,” he said.

Recent work

Imtiaz recently directed Amar Singh Chamkila, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film, which was released on Netflix, is a biographical drama based on the life of the Punjabi singer. It charts the rise to fame and assassination of the titular performer and his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film received good reviews from fans and critics.