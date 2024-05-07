Did Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's breakup affect the Jab We Met shoot? Imtiaz Ali breaks silence

Jab We Met, released in 2007, remains a cherished gem in Bollywood's romantic repertoire, capturing hearts with its endearing story and memorable performances. In a recent interview, Imtiaz lauded Shahid and Kareena for their exemplary professionalism, highlighting their commitment to their craft.

What did Imtiaz say

Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship for several years before parting ways. They broke up in 2006. In a latest chat, Imtiaz mentions that their personal life never came in between the production of the film.

“(They broke up at the) end of the film…. Most of the film was shot. There were two days after their so-called break-up that we had to shoot. They were absolutely professional. No blemish, nothing at all, whatever is happening in their personal lives”.

Jab We Met tells the story of two strangers, Geet Dhillon and Aditya Kashyap, bumping into each other on their train journey to Delhi, and finding love. It also stars Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh among others. (Read: Imtiaz Ali opens up on Rashid Khan’s death: We convinced sahab for Aaoge Jab Tum in Jab We Met)

More anecdotes about Jab We Met

In the same interview, Imtiaz revealed that actors Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta were his original choice for the lead roles. He said he was trying to make the film with Bobby when he was filming Socha Na Tha with the actor’s cousin, Abhay Deol.

“He is one of the best friends I will ever have. So I was trying to make it with him. But it never got made to the extent that many years passed… Bobby was doing some other work, so I thought let it be, let’s not make this film together. We shook hands on that… That time Shahid and Kareena were not doing supremely well. But these ups and downs keep happening in the lives of filmmakers and actors. But as filmmakers we don’t have to speculate like stock market, judge what we think is right for a particular part and only that works. This is the learning of my life,” he said.

Is Jab We Met 2 in the making?

Recently, Imtiaz, whose last release was Amar Singh Chamkila, denied rumours of sequel plans for Jab We Met. Read: Imtiaz Ali denies rumours of sequel plans for Jab We Met: 'Nobody asked me before publishing them'

In an interview with News18, Imtiaz talked about Jab We Met 2, “No, it’s not happening. I don’t have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I’ve heard of these and read these reports and articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don’t know what to say. But let’s see what happens.”