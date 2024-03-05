Abhay Deol thinks his sideburns in Socha Na Tha made him ‘look like a 70’s porn star’

Actor Abhay Deol got nostalgic as his debut film Socha Na Tha completed 19 years of release. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Abhay shared the poster of the film also starring Ayesha Takia. Abhay also said that though he is happy for not giving in to market demands, he wishes he "was a bit more savvy". The actor joked that he should have gotten his own stylist for the movie, adding that his sideburns made him look like a "70’s p@rn st@r". (Also Read | Abhay Deol: No need for me to be a rebel, it’s a good time to be a diplomat) Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia starred in Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha.

Abhay says he is grateful

Sharing the poster, Abhay captioned the post, "On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film Socha Na Tha. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It’s been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were. Whilst I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R, I do wish I was a bit more savvy. But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful."

Abhay talks about his look in film

"And I did become a brand via the film choices I made. I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn’t change a thing, because I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin. Although I do wish I’d gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a 70’s p@rn st@r!" he added. He also added the hashtags--actor, career, debut, film, movie and grateful.

Bobby, Sandhya, Harsh react to post

Reacting to the post, Sandhya Mridul said, "I did tell you. About both." Abhay replied, "You did!" Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor posted a black heart emoji. Manish Malhotra wrote, "Lovely film." Bobby Deol posted sparkles, thumbs up and red heart emojis.

About Socha Na Tha

The film, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, was his directorial debut. Socha Na Tha featured debutants Abhay and Ayesha in lead roles. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, the film did not leave a significant mark at the box office. It explores the complexities of love and relationships. The 2005 film, a romantic comedy, also features Apoorva Jha.

Abhay's next film

Abhay is gearing up for his next Bun Tikki. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman.

