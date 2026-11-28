Ananya Panday attended the We The Women Changemaker Awards 2026 on November 27, 2026, at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Mumbai. At the festival's ninth edition, the actor was honoured with the H.E.R. Award (Women of the Year) alongside Indian Army officers Colonel Preeti Kanwar and Major Bhumika.

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During the event, Ananya Panday joined in on a conversation with Barkha Dutt, covering her journey in cinema, her privilege, her search for identity, and Gen Z perspectives on relationships and boundaries. For the event, she wore a tailored brown checkered suit. Let's decode her chic, business-casual ensemble.

A plaid pantsuit moment

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{{^usCountry}} At the We The Women Changemaker Awards 2026, Ananya Panday wore a tailored brown plaid pantsuit from Etro's Fall Winter 2026 collection, styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. The check-patterned coordinated ensemble features an oversized blazer styled with tailored pants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the We The Women Changemaker Awards 2026, Ananya Panday wore a tailored brown plaid pantsuit from Etro's Fall Winter 2026 collection, styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. The check-patterned coordinated ensemble features an oversized blazer styled with tailored pants. {{/usCountry}}

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The jacket features a notched lapel collar, padded shoulders, front button closures left open to show a peek of the shirt underneath, and full-length sleeves, while the pants have a high waistline, a floor-grazing hem, and a fitted-and-flared silhouette that complements Ananya's svelte legs.

Check out her look here:

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The styling

The gold chain-link trim layered on the borders of the blazer and the pants adds a touch of partywear aesthetic to the business casual ensemble. Ananya styled it with a dark blue sheer shirt featuring a collared neckline and front button closures. She tucked it inside the pants to add structure to her look, showing off the embellished tan brown belt.

She paired the plaid look with layered crystal-adorned necklaces, pointed black heels, dainty diamond ear studs, and cocktail rings. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft blowout waves, Ananya chose mauve lip shade, trouged cheeks, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, fluttery lashes, and a dewy base to round off the glam.

On the work front

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Ananya Panday is an award-winning Indian movie star. Her upcoming work features a diverse mix of romance dramas, highly anticipated sequels, and major international fashion milestones following her acclaimed performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, and her streaming debut hit Call Me Bae. She is also preparing for the return of Call Me Bae Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on December 17, 2026.