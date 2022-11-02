Beauty tips: 12 kitchen ingredients that can detoxify your skin

Skin detox is an integral part of your skincare regime if you want to wake up with fresh and glowing skin every day. Giving your skin a break from harsh chemicals is absolutely necessary occasionally and the best part is that our kitchen is full of magical ingredients which can transform your dull skin within moments.

Once in a while, our skin requires a detox to flush out all the toxins as everyday pollution, exhaustion, sun exposure and consuming junk foods - all take a toll on our skin’s health. With our busy schedules and little time in hand, we hardly can indulge in some self-skincare that would reveal beautiful healthy and radiant skin but you can find some gems in your kitchen and let your skin detoxify with their amazing benefits.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sonia Tekchandani, Celebrity Dermatologist and Founder of Tender Skin International, revealed 6 kitchen ingredients that can detoxify your skin:

1. Lukewarm water and lemon - A great way to start the day is to consume a glass of lukewarm water with a few drops of lemon. The citric acid present in lemon aids in digestion and also adds a healthy dose of hydration to the body. This vitamin C-enriched concoction is great to have clear and bright skin.

2. Sea salt and honey - While we spend a ton of time cleansing and exfoliating our face, our body too needs the same kind of pampering. Sea salt is an excellent exfoliator as its small granules gently remove the dead skin cells from the body and make the skin smooth and supple. Add honey for moisturization and you will be amazed by the results.

3. Green juices - We all know the plenty of benefits of green vegetables. A simple and tasty way to consume healthy green veggies is to make juice out of them. It is great for the skin as it helps to detoxify the body from within and your skin becomes healthier. Make green juice using spinach, mint leaves, coriander leaves and a few drops of lemon. You can also add cumin seeds which help with digestion too.

4. Coconut oil and olive oil - Moisturization is key to healthy skin. Coconut oil and olive oil are both excellent nourishing oils that provide hydration to the skin and penetrate the skin. Massaging your body with these oils will boost blood circulation and you will get a healthy flush of glow.

5. Honey and coffee face scrub - Exfoliating your face once a week is crucial to get rid of all the dirt and grime. Take one tablespoon of coffee and mix it with honey and gently massage your face. Coffee helps to boost collagen and unclogs pores. Honey acts as a great natural moisturizer.

6. A homemade face pack - Using a face pack made with all-natural ingredients is a super effective way to detoxify the skin. Mix one tablespoon of gram flour with honey, a pinch of turmeric, a few drops of lemon juice, and some rose water. This is an amazing face pack as it brightens the skin, cleanses deeply, and makes the skin soft and supple.

Insisting upon including kitchen ingredients in your skincare regime to let your skin breathe some fresh air, Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics, recommended:

1. Green tea - One of the most popular drinks, green tea is an excellent detoxifier. Loaded with the goodness of antioxidants, green tea not just improves digestion but also removes all the impurities from the body. From reducing acne and pimple to helping with bloating and puffiness, green tea is extremely beneficial for the skin.

2. Fresh fruit juices - Fruits are loaded with essential nutrients, vitamins, and enzymes which are great to detox the skin. Oranges, guava, and grapes are all vitamin-C-enriched fruits, and consuming these fresh fruit juices is effective for the skin. Have a glass of fruit juice along with your breakfast to see a visible improvement on the skin.

3. Turmeric and honey water - Turmeric has plenty of medicinal benefits and has been used for ages for its superb qualities. Start your day with a glass of lukewarm water mixed with turmeric and a teaspoon of honey. This magic potion is a great immunity booster and also acts as a brightening agent for the skin. Make sure to have it on empty stomach for the best results.

4. Yogurt and Gram flour scrub - Gram flour is a great natural cleanser. It is gentle on the skin and exfoliates the skin by removing dead skin cells. Yogurt contains lactic acid that helps to brighten skin and also aids in removing acne scars, tan, etc. Mix one tablespoon of turmeric with one tablespoon of gram flour and use this method twice a week.

5. Almond oil - Almond oil is extremely nourishing and deeply hydrates the skin. Enriched with vitamin E, almond oil can be used on the lips, face, and even on the body. Massage your face with a few drops of almond oil it will boost blood circulation and you will wake up with beautiful and soft skin.

6. Papaya - Papaya works as a natural exfoliator for the skin as it is packed with enzymes. The properties present in papaya also help in brightening the skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes, sun tan, etc. Mash a little bit of papaya and add a few drops of lemon juice. Massage your skin with the paste and leave for 10-15 minutes.

So, if you are looking for the perfect ways to detox your skin, hunt down your kitchen and use these amazing ingredients for your skin.