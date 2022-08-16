Beauty tips: Skincare hacks that cost you nothing

Who doesn't enjoy keeping up a good skincare regimen? However, skin care products are frequently overpriced and can seriously drain your bank account. Maintaining a budget-friendly skincare routine is challenging specially when the internet is buzzing with expensive creams, lotions, serums, and other products. Someone who places a high value on money finds comfort only in accessible skincare products. What if you can maintain a healthy and beautiful skin by not spending any money. Surprised? Here are the skincare tips which cost you nothing but still manages to give you glowing skin. (Also read: Beauty tips: Here's how much should you invest in a skincare routine )

1. Get a beauty sleep

The benefit of sleep for beauty is that it provides your skin time to repair itself. While we sleep, our skin regenerates. A restful night's sleep will help you achieve radiant skin without spending any money. If at all possible, sleep on your back rather than your side because the latter compresses your face against the pillow. Before going to bed, make sure to wash off your makeup. To enhance the quality of your sleep, elevate your head with pillows. Make sure you get 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

2. Make sunscreen your best friend

Try to reduce your sun exposure. Always wear sunscreen before going out to protect your face from harmful UV radiation. Apply it to your skin every day. Make it a habit. Avoid the sun in the middle of the day as much as possible, from about 10 am to 3 pm. Wear sunglasses that filter UV light. Scrunching eyes on a hot sunny day without glasses can aid wrinkles around the eyes. Wear protective clothing, hats or scarves to protect your skin and hair from sun damage.

3. Maintain hygiene

To maintain good health, one must practice good personal hygiene. This is especially true when it comes to skincare. Make sure to frequently wash your combs, cosmetic brushes, sponges, scrunchies, and pillowcases. Wearing sweaty clothing for a long period of time should be avoided. Only use clean, soft fabric towels to wipe your face. Regularly disinfect your electrical equipment. Always wash your hands before touching your face, and do so frequently.

4. Drink a lot of water

Make sure to drink enough water to stay hydrated inside out. For a relaxing shower that won't dry out your skin, use lukewarm water. When washing your face and taking a shower, avoid using hot water. Thermogenesis, or an ice-water facial dip, gives skin a smoother appearance by reducing redness, puffiness, and pore visibility when done in the morning.

5. Massage your skin

While easing the tension in your face muscles, facial massage assists to promote healthy skin. It has a calming and revitalising impact that makes you feel and look better. Along with facial massage instruments, you can also use lotions, oils, or cleansing balms. Your neurological system is stimulated by a full-body massage. Your muscles, organs, and glands are awakened; blood and lymph fluid are moved; chemicals and hormones are released.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter