Diwali beauty tips: Want to reduce dark circles and brighten skin? Vitamin C in daily skincare routine can work wonders

If you are tired of spending hours concealing your dark circles, then include Vitamin C in your regime and find amazing results as Vitamin C is an excellent ingredient that helps to brighten and lighten skin and it is effective in reducing dark circles as well. From evening out the skin tone to helping reduce pigmentation on the skin, Vitamin C is the best option to choose.

Dark circles are the last thing we want to wake up with but our sleepless nights, not drinking enough water and other reasons like hereditary issues can lead to dark circles. Getting rid of dark circles is not impossible if you know the right ingredient to use for your skin.

Vitamin C is one amazing ingredient that works like a magic for the under-eye dark circles. As a popular skin brightening agent, Vitamin C’s properties help reduce the appearance of dark circle and visibly brightens and lightens the area.

Unhealthy sleeping patterns, excessive screen time, bad lifestyle choices such as smoking and lack of hydration are some of the major reasons for dark circles. However, Vitamin C used in the right form for your skin can help give you an even-toned under-eye and a glow to the skin.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Alekya Singapore, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Founder of The Skin Sensé, talked about how Vitamin C works and shared:

1. Loaded with antioxidants - Vitamin C is an excellent source of antioxidants that protects the skin from external damage. One of the main reasons for pigmentation and signs of aging is free radicals and Vitamin C acts as a barrier for the skin and prevents discoloration or fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Increases collagen production - Vitamin C is a potent agent and is a great collagen booster for the skin. Collagen helps to retain the youthful glow of the skin and improves the skin’s elasticity. It keeps the under-eye area nourished and moisturized thus preventing dark circles. It also helps in blood circulation which makes the affected area healthier over time.

3. Prevents dark spots, blemishes - Vitamin C contains Ascorbic acid which is a perfect agent to get rid of dark circles. The properties of vitamin C gradually brighten the skin and gives it even-toned skin. It reduces dark spots, blemishes, or any sort of discoloration. It also adds glow and radiance to the under-eye area making them brighter and lighter.

4. Skin brightening agent - Vitamin C is famous for working as the best brightening agent for the skin. It aids in reducing melanin production in the under-eye areas which causes dark circles.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics, revealed:

1. Evens out skin tone - Vitamin C is effective in treating pigmentation as it contains ascorbic acid one of the potent ingredients to help reduce dark circles. It aids in reducing the appearance of dark spots, dark circle and gradually improves the under-eye area by providing an even-toned, bright skin.

2. Adds glow to the under-eye area - Dark circles make the eyes look dull and lifeless. However, Vitamin C is an excellent collagen booster. It increases collagen production on the skin and by aiding in blood circulation it adds a healthy glow to the under-eye area making them look brighter and healthier.

3. Protects the skin from damage - Environmental damage like pollution, sun exposure can lead to dark circles. Besides, free radicals are the reasons for fine lines and wrinkles on the under-eye area. It prevents signs of aging and pigmentation as well. The antioxidants present in Vitamin C works as a protector for the sensitive areas of the under-eyes.

4. Acts as a moisturizer - Vitamin C contains hydrating and moisturizing properties which help to nourish the under-eye areas. Often dry and dehydrated under-eyes can make the dark circles even worse. Using a vitamin C will ensure that the area receives enough hydration and looks plump and radiant.

It’s time to say goodbye to dark circle and welcome vitamin C in your skincare regime to reduce dark circles. Now getting rid of dark circles will not be a difficult task anymore. Look for skincare products that contain Vitamin C and see the benefits yourself.