'Freaking out': Priyanka Chopra opens up about wardrobe malfunction at Cannes
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always setting goals with everything she does in life, be it her acting chops, entrepreneurial acumen or even her fashion sense, The White Tiger actor always manages to inspire her fans with everything she does. Priyanka's red carpet looks always make a splash, be it at the MET Gala or for the red carpet at Cannes, the Isn't It Romantic actor always experiments with her look and manages to rock the most outlandish outfits with utmost ease. Most recently, Priyanka shared a post about an almost wardrobe malfunction she had at the red carpet of Cannes last year when she wore a stunning vintage Roberto Cavalli gown. In the post Priyanka shared, "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. 😂 The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!"
Interestingly, this wasn't the first time that Priyanka had a wardrobe malfunction at a major event. She had once shared to her Instagram about how she avoided a major wardrobe malfunction when she was crowned Miss World in 2000. In the post she wrote, “In 2000, when I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste’, which people thought was a ‘namaste’ but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!”
Her Ralph and Russo gown for the 2020 Grammys red carpet had a major plunging neckline that was just a malfunction waiting to happen. Talking about it to US Weekly Priyanka had shared, “So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can’t even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn’t have that. It was like a netting," she continued, "“Ralph and Russo, whenever they make couture for me or custom outfits for me, they always do them fitted to my body, keeping these things (wardrobe malfunction) in mind.” Priyanka then went on to say in the interview that she when she decides to wear an outfit she makes sure she is "secure" in it, “When I decide to wear an outfit I’m not someone who’s really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I’m very secure. I don’t leave unless I’m super secure.”
