Whenever we watch a red carpet unfold, whether it is Cannes, an international gala or an awards night back home, the conversation usually begins with the outfit. We notice the silhouette, the fabric, the embroidery and the overall drama of the look. Jewellery, meanwhile, often gets discussed as an afterthought. But jewellery can completely change how an outfit comes together.

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Also read | Looking to refresh your accessory collection? These jewellery trends are worth keeping an eye on

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara, shared five ways to wear the same pairing for different moments in your own wardrobe.

The evening gala

According to Daga, let the solitaire diamond take the lead against a deep navy or charcoal column gown. The diamond band sits cleanly on the hand as a quiet architectural detail. Keep the rest of the jewellery minimal so the cool blue stones and the geometric metalwork become the only points of light.

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Let the aquamarine drops take the lead against a deep navy or charcoal column gown.

The black-tie dinner

{{^usCountry}} Wear the set with a tailored black tuxedo jacket and silk camisole. The earrings catch the candlelight while the graduated diamond band elevates a simple manicure. “The combination feels polished enough for formal seating yet modern enough to move between courses and conversation,” said Aditi. The cocktail party {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wear the set with a tailored black tuxedo jacket and silk camisole. The earrings catch the candlelight while the graduated diamond band elevates a simple manicure. “The combination feels polished enough for formal seating yet modern enough to move between courses and conversation,” said Aditi. The cocktail party {{/usCountry}}

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Pair emerald-cut gemstone drop earrings with a fluid satin slip dress in ivory or soft grey. Stack a statement diamond ring with a slim plain gold or platinum band for subtle contrast. The result is effortless evening polish, with colour, geometry and movement without any sense of over-dressing.

The combination feels polished enough for formal seating yet modern enough to move between courses and conversation.

The day-to-night transition

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Start with a crisp white shirt and high-waisted trousers, letting a pair of gold statement earrings and a classic diamond ring provide the only jewellery. Later, swap the trousers for a midi skirt or add a structured blazer.

The pieces move cleanly from desk to dinner because their scale and design remain intentional rather than loud. The combination works because the warmth of the gold complements the intricate diamond detailing, and both pieces share a refined, modern sensibility that adapts to the clothes rather than overpowering them.