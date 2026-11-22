Winter makeup is getting a glamorous makeover, and this time, the spotlight is on the eyes. Frosted eyeshadow, a beauty favourite from the early 2000s, is making a comeback in contemporary makeup routines. Think shimmering silver lids, icy champagne highlights, pearly pink pigments and metallic finishes that catch the light beautifully.

5 metallic eyeshadow palettes (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Unlike the chunky glitter eyeshadows that were once popular, today's frosted eye makeup focuses on finely milled shimmer, reflective pigments, and sophisticated metallic finishes. Whether you are dressing up for a winter wedding, attending a Christmas party or simply want to add a little sparkle to your everyday makeup, this trend is worth experimenting with.

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The best part? You don't need professional makeup skills to pull it off. A metallic eyeshadow palette with a mix of shimmer, satin and matte shades can help you create several looks without investing in multiple products.

If you are planning to embrace this nostalgic beauty trend, here are five eyeshadow palettes worth exploring.

5 metallic eyeshadow palettes to try this winter

If you are new to metallic eye makeup, this is an interesting option to explore. The compact shimmer palette makes it easier to experiment with light-reflecting eye looks without investing in a large collection. You can use a shimmer shade across your eyelids or concentrate it on the centre for a dimensional finish.

Best for: Beginners and budget-conscious makeup lovers.

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If you enjoy experimenting with different eye makeup looks, this palette is worth considering. Its combination of matte and shimmery shades makes it useful for creating both subtle daytime makeup and more dramatic evening looks. Use a lighter shimmer shade on the centre of your eyelids to recreate a frosted effect.

Best for: Beginners and everyday-to-party makeup.

This palette offers a combination of matte, shimmer and metallic finishes. Its versatile format makes it suitable for experimenting with different eye makeup combinations. You can use a metallic shade across your eyelids and blend a deeper colour into the outer corners for a more defined look.

Best for: Versatile daytime and evening eye makeup.

Chrome-inspired eye makeup is a great way to embrace the frosted beauty trend. This palette is worth exploring if you prefer experimenting with metallic and reflective finishes. Try using a chrome-inspired shade on the eyelids and keep the rest of your makeup understated to let your eyes stand out.

Best for: Metallic and statement eye makeup.

If you love a more dramatic makeup look, this glitter eyeshadow palette is another option. It can help you experiment with sparkling eye makeup for special occasions. Use glitter sparingly over an eyeshadow base and combine it with a softer crease shade to create a balanced look.

Best for: Festive celebrations and glamorous party makeup.

How to wear frosted eyeshadow without going overboard

The trick to pulling off this trend is to keep the shimmer intentional. You can experiment with different placements depending on how dramatic you want your eye makeup to look.

For a subtle daytime look: Apply a sheer champagne or pearly eyeshadow across your eyelids and finish with mascara.

For a party-ready look: Choose silver, pewter or metallic lavender and blend it across the lids. Add black eyeliner for definition.

For winter weddings: Experiment with rose gold, champagne or bronze metallic shades. Pair them with nude lipstick and softly sculpted cheeks.

For a statement look: Try icy blue or silver eyeshadow with a sharp winged eyeliner.

FAQ for frosted eyeshadow palette Is frosted eyeshadow suitable for everyday makeup? Yes. You can wear frosted eyeshadow during the day by choosing champagne, soft pink or pearly beige shades. Apply a light layer instead of packing on the pigment.

Does metallic eyeshadow suit Indian skin tones? Absolutely. Silver, champagne, rose gold, bronze and lavender can all work beautifully across Indian skin tones. Choosing a shade with the right undertone and depth can make the finish more flattering.

How is frosted eyeshadow different from glitter eyeshadow? Frosted eyeshadow generally has a fine, pearlescent or reflective finish, while glitter eyeshadow contains more noticeable sparkling particles. Frosted formulas usually create a smoother, more diffused sheen.

How can I prevent metallic eyeshadow from creasing? Use an eyeshadow primer, apply thin layers and avoid using too much product at once. If you have oily eyelids, a suitable primer can help improve wear time.

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