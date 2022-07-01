Harnaaz Sandhu dons blush pink saree and Miss Universe sash for new video, fan calls her 'Our Desi Girl': See here

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu never fails to stun her fans with impeccable sartorial choices while touring around the world or attending events back home. After spending some time in Vietnam, where she attended the Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 pageant, Harnaaz is now ready to fly off to Virginia to be part of another event. The 22-year-old beauty queen announced the same by dropping a video of herself dressed in a blush pink saree and Miss Universe sash. She even received compliments from fans. Scroll ahead to check out the clip.

On Friday, Harnaaz Sandhu shared a video of herself dressed in the traditional ensemble with the caption, "See you soon Virginia." The star will be flying off to the US state to attend an event there. She draped herself in a blush pink saree for the clip and styled it with minimal accessories and her Miss Universe sash. Her look will definitely sweep you off your feet. See it here. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu in white mini dress and blazer takes over Vietnam: Check out pics)

Harnaaz chose a blush pink ombre-shaded saree embroidered with a gold gota patti borders, intricate design and sequinned embellishments. She draped it in the traditional style, with the pallu falling from her shoulder. A sleeveless blouse with abstract embellished patterns rounded off the ethnic look.

Harnaaz glammed up the ensemble with side-parted open locks styled in soft curls, winged black eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, glowing skin, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks and sharp contouring. Lastly, she wore a pair of shimmering dangling earrings and a sleek bracelet for the accessories.

After Harnaaz posted the video, it garnered thousands of likes and comments from her followers. Several netizens praised the star in the comments section. Shree Saini, Miss World First runner-up, wrote, "Goddess." A user wrote, "Apni wali Universe #punjabikudi." Another commented, "Our Desi Girl."

Earlier, the official account of Miss Universe had posted pictures of Harnaaz dressed in a floral printed midi gown. The cream-coloured ensemble features a plunging neckline and a ruffled hem.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu became the 70th Miss Universe on December 13, 2021.