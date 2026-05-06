How to layer in summer without feeling hot? 3 simple tips on airy, breathable styling

Layering is a common styling technique that many are familiar with. It involves wearing multiple pieces of clothing together to create a complete look. In winter, layering makes perfect sense because, beyond style, it serves practical purposes such as protecting you from the cold and wind, trapping heat and keeping you warm.



ALSO READ: Beat the heat in style: 5 easy and smart ways to layer your jewellery in summer; from necklaces to rings Know how you can stylishly carry outfits in the summer season with the technique of layering, but moulded for the hotter months. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

However, as the temperature begins to rise, layering may seem out of the question. That does not mean, though, that it is not doable at all. With the right choice of fabrics, silhouettes, and styling, layering can be adapted for summer in a way that keeps you cool while still looking stylish and put together.

To understand how layering is viable in the summer season, Ravi Gupta, creative designer and director of Gargee Designer's, shared with us that one can also style sophisticated layers for summer. “The main thing here is to find the perfect balance between a solid structure and breathable clothing so that you can feel neat without being hindered by excessive warmth,” he said.

This means summer layering is essentially about neat balance. When you choose clothes which give your outfit shape and structure, while also being light and breathable, you nail summer layering because you don't feel hot or uncomfortable.

Creative designer Ravi shared a brief guide, covering three essential tips on how to ace summer layering: