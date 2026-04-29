Beat the heat in style: 5 easy and smart ways to layer your jewellery in summer; from necklaces to rings

Layering is the one jewellery styling technique that single-handedly elevates your entire look, giving it an uber-cool edge. Call layering the icing on the cake, it ensures ‘you’ wear the outfit, not the ‘outfit’ wearing you, adding the much-needed pizzazz to your ensemble.



ALSO READ: How to style co-ords without looking like you are in pyjamas? 5 styling tips to prevent fashion disaster Find out how to layer your necklace without feeling sweaty, this summer! (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

If you pay close attention, you will notice layering is about strategically placing multiple jewellery pieces to create depth, whether it is stacked rings, layered chains, or a curated ear. The result feels cohesive and incredibly put together. Otherwise, the ensemble feels flat, like something is missing. Accessories tie all the loose ends.

But, let's get real- in the peak of the summer, accessorising can draw frowns. Heat and humidity make jewellery pieces heavy and uncomfortable, awfully sticky and frankly, annoying to wear. Though with easy hacks, you can still ace layering in summer, while letting your skin breathe and still serve the look with fierce aplomb.

To get a better clarity on how to navigate layering for summer outfits and ensure your fit checks don't appear bland, HT Lifestyle, in a conversation with Supriya Kataria, founder of Kumari Fine Jewellery, explored the shift towards minimal jewellery, along with some practical tips on curating pieces that feel light, breathable and effortlessly stylish.

Here are five layering hacks she suggested with which you can easily style the jewellery of your choice, from necklaces, rings, to anklets and bracelets: