Why layering is the new minimalism in interior design: Experts give tips on how to ace the trend

If you had asked me in 2010 what my design style was, I would have said minimalistic. White walls, clean lines, one striking focal point and barely any furniture. Back then, I found beauty in restraint. But life has a way of teaching you that homes are not showpieces. They are lived in, filled with memories, books, and the odd misplaced remote. I started to see the value of growing it into a space instead of trying to perfect it. Layering one material brings depth and calm, turning simple textures into soulful spaces that feel both grounded and timeless.(Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani (Azure Interiors))

That shift began when I saw fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s home in a magazine. It was beautifully chaotic, a masterclass in organised clutter, and it broke every rule I had followed. That was when I began to look at minimalism differently. Today, material drenching feels like the next chapter in that evolution. It brings the calm of minimalism and the comfort of tactility together through layers of a single material. Wood, stone, or plaster can quietly define a space when used with care. This new quiet luxury is about texture and warmth, not cold perfection.

Understanding the concept

Material drenching takes the idea of using one colour across a space and gives it more depth by focusing on materials instead. Think of it as letting different textures of the same material speak together. A smooth marble floor, a matte countertop, and a stone-textured wall can all belong to the same family yet feel completely different.

It’s all about layering. When you mix finishes and textures thoughtfully, the space starts to feel more personal and full of character. A wooden ceiling that mirrors the tone of the flooring or soft linen curtains next to a clay wall instantly adds warmth. This approach keeps a room minimal but still premium and rich, which is something plain minimalism often misses.

The Psychology of Cohesion

Architect and designer Rashi Bothra, Co-Founder of Azure Interiors, tells HT Shop Now how she views the trend.

“We see material drenching as a response to the collective need for calm, intimacy, and comfort in our homes. By enveloping a space in one material, be it stone, lime plaster, or wood, the design feels cohesive and grounded. This sense of uniformity removes visual clutter and creates a nurturing environment.”

She adds that texture changes how people connect with their space. “The tactile quality of natural materials is equally important. Textures that are raw, earthy, or softly finished resonate deeply, engaging the senses and offering a subtle therapeutic quality.”

Her perspective captures what many homeowners feel today. After years of visual overstimulation, there is a growing desire for calm spaces that restore balance.

Texture as an art form

How should you prevent a drenched space from looking flat? Ruchi Gehani, co-Founder of Azure Interiors, says, “The key lies in exploring the material’s full potential. We play with texture, finish, and scale. For instance, wood can appear in many forms, from smooth polished panels to carved accents or slightly rustic finishes that highlight grain variations.”

Her point about variation struck me. This is not about repetition; it’s about rhythm. Ruchi explained that even plaster can move from a matte finish on walls to a softly burnished surface on furniture. A single material can hold many moods when you understand its nature.

Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani talk about material drenching(Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani)

Sustainability and timelessness

Designer Saba Kapoor, co-founder of Nivasa (a multi-disciplinary luxury design firm), views material drenching as a mindful design approach.

“When you commit to a single material, you become more thoughtful about where it comes from, how it ages, and its full life cycle,” she said. “We work extensively with reclaimed and regionally sourced materials, not only for their lower environmental footprint but also for their sense of provenance and story.”

Her philosophy captures why this trend feels enduring. Using fewer materials with deeper impact reduces waste and makes every choice intentional. As she put it, “A space drenched in heritage oak or cool corten steel will never chase trends. It will evolve quietly.”

How to drench your own space

If you want to experiment with this trend, begin small. Choose one area, such as a powder room, study corner, or reading nook, and commit to a single material.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Start with a smaller space, perhaps a powder room lined in plaster or stone to create an intimate feel. Focus on texture instead of contrast by pairing polished and matte finishes of the same material. Use lighting to highlight the surface and let it change throughout the day. Keep the rest of the decor subtle so the material takes the lead.

For me, material drenching reshapes what minimalism means. It’s not about taking things away but adding layers of meaning and touch. I have learned and observed that true design comes alive through texture, tactility, and emotion. This approach feels more personal, where cohesion replaces contrast and calm takes the place of clutter.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

